Apple TV+'s huge new sci-fi series that Stephen King calls "just about perfect" has been cancelled

Quick Summary Apple TV+ has reportedly canned Constellation season 2, so there won't be a follow-up to the sci-fi thriller starring Noomi Rapace. Although no explanation has yet been given why.

Apple has been ruling the roost when it comes to science fiction TV series, with a swathe of big success stories making it the number one streaming service for sci-fi fans.

However, not every show it's added in recent times has been a hit, it seems – one has just been cancelled after just one season, even though one of the best horror writers of all time called it "just about perfect".

That came from Stephen King, who posted his opinion on the first two episodes of Constellation on X in March. To his credit, he did also question whether additional episodes could match up.

The first 2 episodes of CONSTELLATION are just about perfect--nail-biting and believable. The question is whether or not it can stick the landing.March 2, 2024

Apple seemingly didn't think they did, with Variety now reporting that the show is done and dusted – there will be no Constellation season 2, it claims.

No explanation has currently been given, although the show received fairly poor ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. To date, the average score from critics is 71% and audience 63%, and while neither is terrible, they don't match up to other Apple TV+ sci-fi series.

Foundation and Silo, for example, are each rated in the high 80s, while For All Mankind and Severance have hit 95% and 97% respectively. Its latest new series, Dark Matter, also currently sits at 83% with the audience.

It's a shame though, as there's still much to like about Constellation. Starring Noomi Rapace (Prometheus, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), it has a different tone to many other genre series out there.

She plays an astronaut who, on returning to Earth, finds things to be unusual and different, including her relationships with family members, so sets out to discover why.

There are eight episodes in season 1 and at least there is some form of conclusion, so the show can serve as a decent mini-series to binge on if nothing else.

Thankfully, it's the only sci-fi series on Apple TV+ that has so far been ditched – new seasons of Severance and Silo are on their way this year, so there'll still be plenty to watch on the best streaming devices.