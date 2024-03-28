Christopher Ward C63 Valour: Chronometer, chronograph, cool

Quick Summary Christopher Ward have unveiled their latest watch. Marking the first chronograph of 2024 – and a return to quartz movements – this is certain to turn some heads.

If you're a fan of the best watches on the market, you'll either need deep pockets or the mind of a dreamer. Indeed, many of the models people lust over can command five-, six- or even seven figure price tags.

Needless to say, having that kind of cash to spare is not a reality for most of us. Fortunately, the more affordable end of the market is peppered with high quality, low cost models, making the hobby much more attainable.

Chief among them is Christopher Ward. Their brand of stylish watches with top specs and relatively affordable price tags have taken the watch world by storm. In particular, models like The Twelve have really captured the zeitgeist, propelling the brand to new heights.

Now, the Maidenhead-based company have unveiled their latest timepiece – the Christopher Ward C63 Valour. Marking a return to quartz movements for the brand, this chronograph is made to represent the three pillars of the British Armed Forces – the Royal Air Force, the Army and the Navy.

That theme is best spotted on the sub-dials of the chronograph. There, each dial has a different colour hand – red for the Army, dark blue for the Navy and light blue for the RAF. Some may see that, though the light blue and red hands at the ten- and two o'clock positions fell more like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader to me.

You'll also find the crests of the three arms on the case back, as well as the Queen's crown. That is used as a mark of respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

All of that sits in a 39mm Light Catcher case, which sits just 11.55mm tall. Inside, a thermo-compensated ETA calibre G10.212i ensures this isn't just stolen valour – this is a watch which can withstand tough environments.

It also packs in a frankly unbelievable 150m of water resistance. That's seriously impressive for a chronograph – when I tested the Spinnaker Hull Chronograph recently, it was marked out as its 100m resistance rating was on the high side!

On a black webbing strap, expect to pay just £550 / $625 for the C63 Valour. That pushes on to £675 / $750 on the Bader Bracelet, topping out at £715 / $790 for the Christopher Ward Consort bracelet.