Chris Hemsworth shares his core exercise routine for toned abs you can do at home

All hail Thor! As Chris Hemsworth has shared his four move circuit-routine via his Instagram that promises to get your abs fired up, alongside a message to his followers to “Get up” and “Get outside”. After all, if there’s anyone who knows how to get a killer six-pack, it’s Chris.
From back in his early days on Home And Away as young Kim, to his role as the God Thor, the Melbourne-born actor has always been in phenomenal shape, and it’s gotten even better as he’s aged. We’re not surprised as it’s obvious Chris has always taken staying fit and healthy seriously, as his Instagram is regularly filled with posts of him living life to the max either surfing, working out or bike riding.
We’ll be honest, his core workout does have some killer moves in there (any ab workout that consists of mountain climbers is never a pleasant one). But, on the positive side, you only have to do 20 reps of each exercise and zero equipment is needed. Are you ready to get Hemsworth-worthy abs? Here’s what you need to do:
- Cross-body mountain climbers
- Kick sits
- Bicycle sit-ups
- Flutter kicks
The not so great news is that you have to repeat this circuit four times, oh and there’s only a 20 seconds rest in between each one. But, hey, you don’t get abs like slabs by sitting around doing nothing. Alternatively, if the thought of this circuit is already making your abs ache then you may prefer this three exercise ab workout or you may even want to give Dwayne Johnson’s favourite ab exercise a go, which is also another bodyweight movement.