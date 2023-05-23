Chris Hemsworth shares his core exercise routine for toned abs you can do at home

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

All hail Thor! As Chris Hemsworth has shared his four move circuit-routine via his Instagram that promises to get your abs fired up, alongside a message to his followers to “Get up” and “Get outside”. After all, if there’s anyone who knows how to get a killer six-pack, it’s Chris.

From back in his early days on Home And Away as young Kim, to his role as the God Thor, the Melbourne-born actor has always been in phenomenal shape, and it’s gotten even better as he’s aged. We’re not surprised as it’s obvious Chris has always taken staying fit and healthy seriously, as his Instagram is regularly filled with posts of him living life to the max either surfing, working out or bike riding.

We’ll be honest, his core workout does have some killer moves in there (any ab workout that consists of mountain climbers is never a pleasant one). But, on the positive side, you only have to do 20 reps of each exercise and zero equipment is needed. Are you ready to get Hemsworth-worthy abs? Here’s what you need to do:

Cross-body mountain climbers

Kick sits

Bicycle sit-ups

Flutter kicks