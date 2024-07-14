Check out these pre-Prime Day deals on top-quality men’s lightweight waterproof jackets

Amazon Prime Day dawns in a couple of days, but great deals have started sprouting up elsewhere in the meantime, with several British retailers getting in on the discounting action early. If you know where to look and you’re quick with your clicks, there are some exceptional bargains to be bagged across a range of outdoor kit, including some excellent men’s waterproof jackets from premium brands like Patagonia and Arc’teryx.

As one of T3’s resident outdoor and adventure writers (and a bit of a gear geek) I get excited about the ever-evolving technology that goes into making the best breathable and waterproof jackets on the market. These are the pieces of apparel that allow ordinary people like me (and you) to go exploring in the peaks and mountains, but they’re pricey, so it’s extra special to see good jackets available at an accessible price. There are also some superb bargains to be bagged with women’s waterproof jackets, but following are the best discounted men’s waterproof jackets that I’ve spotted this year (but they won’t be around for long).

Montane Duality Lite

Was £350 now £175 save 50% I have spent a good part of the last 12 months trail testing Montane jackets such as the Phase Lite in wet and wild conditions around the country, and the quality of the gear matches the steepness of the pricetag, so it’s great to see a jacket like the Duality available for half price (with a cash saving of £175). This versatile hiking and climbing coat combines Gore-Tex technology with PrimaLoft insulation to offer warmth as well as wind and waterproof performance, while remaining lightweight (550g). Features include a fully adjustable insulated hood, complete with a stiffened storm peak, full-length YYK Aquaguard Vislon front zip with an internal storm flap, and plenty of pockets.

Mountain Equipment Mens Makalu Jacket

Was £270 now £189 save 30% T3’s chief outdoor editor tested the magnificent Makalu jacket from high-end brand Mountain Equipment in the Scottish Highlands last September and awarded it a full five stars. Extraordinarily waterproof (with a HH rating of 28,000mm) and breathable (less than 13 on the RET scale), it features Gore-Tex's new ePE membrane, which is lighter, thinner and more environmentally friendly than the original Gore-Tex. A proper best-in-class, which weighs just 518g, it’s rare to see this jacket discounted at all, let alone by £81.

Patagonia Dual Aspect Jacket

Was £450 now £270 save 40% We all love Patagonia gear (who doesn’t?), and you don’t see it dramatically discounted very often, so finding the Dual Aspect Jacket with £180 pruned from its price tag was a welcome surprise. A technical, three-layer waterproof jacket, designed for alpine climbing in the harshest conditions but also very useful when hiking in the hills and posing down the pub, the Dual Aspect is made from 100% recycled nylon ripstop and features a helmet compatible hood, two-way pit zips for ventilation, four pockets (with watertight zips), lots of adjustment points and a concealed Recco reflector in case you get buried by an avalanche. I’m not sure what more you could ask for.

Fjallraven Keb Eco-Shell

Was £525 now £315 save 40% You can save a staggering £210 on this waterproof shell jacket from very cool British brand, Fjallraven. With a HH rating of 30000mm, this is a very high-performing piece of kit, suitable for outdoor pursuits ranging from hill walking to climbing and backcountry skiing, and it still only weighs 520g. Features include a two-way water-resistant zipper with an internal protective flap, spacious chest pockets with hidden bellows (accessible when you're wearing a harness or a backpack) and fitted hood capable of accommodating a helmet.

The North Face Stolemberg 3L DryVent

Was £270 now £174.97 - save 35% Another jacket trail tested by our intrepid outdoor editor, the Stolemberg 3L from popular US brand The North Face. Using TNF’s proprietry DryVent technology, a breathable waterproof membrane similar to Gore-Tex (which still has a HH rating of 30,000mm), this jacket is a bit heavier than others featured in this round-up (615g), and is arguably less versatile. However, on test we found this to be an excellent rough-weather waterproof shell, which is built to last, making it good value in comparison to some of the high-end jackets in this bracket, so seeing it with a further £95 knocked off caught our attention.

Arc'teryx Beta LT

Was £400 now £280 save 30% Canadian brand Arc'teryx are best known for a couple of things: the beautiful quality and look of their technical apparel, and the hair-raising elevation of the price tag you typically find attached to their gear. So, unearthing a great jacket like the Beta with £120 shaved off the asking price was a delightful discovery. OK, so it’s not everyone’s colour, but you’ll definitely turn heads with this Gore-Tex Pro tech jacket, which is available in several sizes. The Beta can be used across four seasons in the hills and peaks, whether you’re hiking, biking, climbing or skiing. Features include a helmet-compatible StormHood (with glove-friendly custom Cohaesive cordlocks), a harness-friendly fit and an extended back panel to prevent the jacket riding up when you’re wearing a pack. It also has gusseted underarms and articulated elbows to improve your range of movement, plus several pockets and multiple adjustment points.