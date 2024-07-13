These wonderful deals on women’s waterproof jackets are available right now

Amazon Prime Day is still a few days away, but already other retailers are rushing to cut prices on some premium products. You wait ages for sales to come around, and then several arrive at once – it never rains but it pours. Lucky, then, that some of the best deals we’ve seen are on waterproof jackets for men and women.

As a lifelong hiker and outdoor writer with 30-plus years of experience in getting soaked on the trails, I’m always on the lookout for good deals on the best lightweight waterproof jackets. This is one of the most essential items in any adventurous person’s wardrobe, and while we might be in the midst of summer at the moment, it’s always wise to have one close to hand or in a backpack ready for use during the next downpour. During this sale period, the following women’s jackets from leading brands like Patagonia, Montane and Rab have really caught my eye.

Berghaus Women's MTN Guide Hyper Alpha Jacket

Was £257.95 now £128.98 save 50% Part of T3’s selection of the best waterproof apparel on the market at the moment, the design of this unique coat combines two high-performance fabrics (Hydroshell Elite and Polartec Alpha) to produce a jacket that cuts down on some layering requirements, and won a 2022 ISPO Award in the clothing category as a result. Expert judges called the Berghaus MTN Guide Hyper Alpha Jacket (here available at half price) ‘a perfectly balanced lightweight insulated and breathable waterproof that provides optimum comfort for long hard days’. Our reviewer largely agrees, but notes that the jacket isn’t just for mountaineers; it’s arguably better for everyday hillwalkers. Read the full review here.

Fjallraven Womens Nuuk Lite Parka Jacket

Was £495 now £272.25 save 45% Another jacket that has been extensively tested by the T3 team, the Fjallraven Nuuk Lite Parka is more substantial than most other jackets featured here, and as well as appearing in our round-up of the best waterproof jackets, it’s also one of the best winter jackets around, but remains lightweight. While being 30% lighter than the original Nuuk, but it's also fully waterproof (with a HH rating of 10000mm) and provides enough insulation for milder winter conditions. Style wise, it has a classic, longer-length parka design, an adjustable faux-fur trimmed hood, adjustable cuffs, and eight pockets. Our outdoor editor tested the men’s version, and gave it 5 stars – here you can save an incredible £222.75 on the women’s jacket.

Montane Womens Phase Jacket

Was £325 now £211.25 save 35% I have personally been testing the Phase Lite jacket from Montane over the last few months, and I’ve been massively impressed with its performance. Here you can save over £113 on the women’s version of the more substantial Phase Jacket, which is only 125g heavier than the super svelte version, but supplies more substantial protection from the elements. With a superb HH rating of 28,000 it’s extremely waterproof, and other features include an excellent rollaway hood, two-way waterproof zips, multiple adjustment points and great pockets. This is a great deal, and several sizes are available.

Patagonia Womens Super Free Alpine Jacket

Was £540 now £378 - save 30% There isn’t an outdoorsy person on the planet that doesn’t adore Patagonia gear, but finding it at an affordable price is another matter. Here you can save £162 on the ultra cool eco-friendly brand’s Super Free Alpine Jacket (an offer available on several sizes). Constructed from three-layer Gore-Tex Pro fabric with DWR finish, this is a highly technical piece of kit, suitable for everything from day hiking to full on mountaineering. Features include harness-friendly handwarmer pockets, pit zips (great for ventilation when you’re working hard in the hills), watertight zippers throughout and a helmet-compatible hood with a laminated visor. For committed outdoor types, this is serious bargain.

Rab Womens Arc Eco Jacket

Was £235 now £171.55 – save 27% Another one of our favourite brands, British outdoor gear and apparel experts Rab produce some of the best waterproof shells on the market, and the Arc Eco jacket is right up there, while also being gloriously green. Brilliantly, the three-layer waterproof and breathable Pertex Shield Revolve fabric this clever coat is constructed with is sourced entirely from post-consumer recycled polyester. Other features include an adaptable mountain hood (complete with a laminated peak) and a chin guard lined with fleece to keep your chin comfortable. It also boasts also a drawcord hem, anti-snag hook-and-loop adjustable cuffs, two A-line chest pockets, and YKK AquaGuard zippers. You can save £63.45 on the asking price of this jacket, across several sizes.