Fjallraven Nuuk Lite Parka review: waterproof winter jacket extraordinaire

Including the word 'light' in a product name instantly makes people feel they are getting the watered-down version of something. This isn't the case with Fjallraven Nuuk Lite, the subject of this review. Yes, this brilliant waterproof winter jacket is lighter than the brand's full-on arctic parka, but in this case, it makes sense to buy the light version over the non-light variety. Hear me out.

What we consider the best winter coats are often overkill in everyday situations. Sure, you can get a polar expedition-ready jacket from Shackleton or Canada Goose for an eye-watering price, but wearing those in milder conditions is just wrong and unnecessary. What you need is a jacket that has similar properties to those but is lighter and more suited for everyday use.

The Fjallraven Nuuk Lite is that jacket. Not only is it 30% lighter than the original Nuuk, but it's also fully waterproof and provides enough insulation for milder winter conditions. As such, it's also the best waterproof jacket for those who feel cold during the winter but can't risk wearing a puffer coat due to the lack of waterproofing.

Fjallraven Nuuk Lite Parka review

Fjallraven Nuuk Lite Parka review: price and availability

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

The Fjallraven Nuuk Lite was announced in October 2023 and is available to buy now in women's and men's versions at Fjallraven UK, Fjallraven US and third-party retailers such as Cotswold Outdoor for the recommended retail price of £450/ $450 (approx. AU$ 683) – AU price and availability TBC. The coat is available in four colourways.

The non-lite version of the Nuuk Parka will set you back £495/ $500. If you're looking for the most insulated Fjallraven jacket, check out the Polar Expedition Parka, retailing for £1,070/ $1,000. This version has a fill power of 700 and a fill weight of 480 grams (compare this with the Nuuk Lite's 100 grams).

Fjallraven Nuuk Lite Parka review: specifications

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Type: insulated parka

insulated parka Waterproofing (HH): 10000 mm

10000 mm Breathability: n/a

n/a Weight (size medium) : 1470 g

(size medium) 1470 g Hood: Yes

Yes Closing: Press buttons, Two-way zipper

Press buttons, Two-way zipper Number of pockets: 8

8 Pit zips: No

Fjallraven Nuuk Lite Parka review: design and features

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

The Fjallraven Nuuk Lite has a classic, longer-length parka design, an adjustable faux-fur trimmed hood, adjustable cuffs, and tons of pockets. I'm 6"0' (184 cm) and opted for a medium jacket (my usual size), and it fits like a glove. The arms are just long enough, and although the hood is somewhat oversized, it can be easily adjusted with one hand using the strap at the back.

You get eight pockets to play around with, including the one zipped internal chest pocket, two zipped Napoleon pockets at the front, two top-loading bellows pockets with flaps, and a couple of lined hand pockets hidden behind bellows pockets.

My favourite pocket is at chest height, with the entrance hidden between the zipper and the flap. Admittedly, it sits on top of the internal pocket, making it almost impossible to maximise internal storage; I just love the fact it exists. All pockets are generously sized, and I loved the lining, which helped keep my hands warm, even when I wasn't wearing winter gloves.

There is a two-way front zip, which I found helpful, but I also noticed that some reviewers suggested it's cumbersome to use. I must admit, it did feel like the zip needed 'breaking in'; however, after a few tries, it worked like a charm. I particularly liked it when climbing hills (more on this below).

In terms of insulation, the Nuuk Lite jacket is 30% lighter than the original Nuuk and has a 100 g/m² fill weight. It's generous enough for milder winter conditions and reduces the unnecessary bulk of big puffer jackets.

The Nuuk Lite uses Fjallraven's Hydratic waterproofing technology to keep you dry. The official water column rating is 10,000 mm, which is pretty waterproof for a winter parka. I had the chance to try out the technology's efficacy when I was caught in a massive downpour, and although my legs were soaked, the areas covered by the Nuuk Lite stayed dry.

Fjallraven Nuuk Lite Parka review: performance and comfort

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

The initial testing period for the Fjallraven Nuuk Lite jacket lasted roughly a month, from December 2023 to January 2024. The temperature dropped just below zero degrees Celsius (32°F) occasionally, and there was plenty of rain and wind, too – the perfect environment for the Nuuk Lite.

The jacket performed superbly. Although I'm generally not a cold person, even I get chilly after a while, especially since I tend not to overheat my home. As such, I almost used walks to warm myself up, and the Nuuk Lite helped me get toasty quicker than other jackets. Well, ones that aren't quite as bulky.

I adored the pockets, especially the lined ones. I loved that I could hide my bare hands away from wind and rain in these sizeable fabric crevices. Storage space is adequate, although, as expected, when the pockets are full, the coat feels a little restricted.

One way to alleviate this is to use the two-way zip. I found this feature particularly useful in situations when I had to climb an incline. Opening the zip meant I could move around unrestricted but still protected from the wind and rain. I found myself using this more and more often as time went on.

As mentioned above, the Fjallraven Nuuk Lite's waterproofing is spot on, and the coat will also protect you from wind. There is an internal adjustable drawstring to keep the wind away from your lower back – without compromising movement – if needed.

Fjallraven Nuuk Lite Parka review: sustainability

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Like most forward-thinking outdoor companies, Fjallraven places a considerable emphasis on sustainability. The Nuuk Lite jacket's primary material, lining and filling are all made from either 100% recycled polyamide (primary material) or 100% recycled polyester (lining and filling).

The waterproof membrane is PFC-free. In fact, most Fjallraven products are made without PFCs these days. The company started phasing out harmful chemicals in 2009 and is 'very close' to not using any in 2024, just in time for the PFC ban happening in some US states in 2025.

Furthermore, the Fjallraven Nuuk Lite's design is optimised to make repairs as easy as possible to ensure it will last even longer. For example, the press buttons are sewn into webbing to make any repairs needed easy to carry out.

Fjallraven Nuuk Lite Parka review: verdict

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

If you're looking for a winter coat to keep you dry and warm in non-arctic conditions, look no further than the Fjallraven Nuuk Lite. It's not only near perfect in every conceivable way, but it's also more sustainable than some cheaper parkas you might come across at big outdoor retailers.

Standout features include the eight pockets, Hydratic waterproofing membrane, adjustable, faux-fur-lined hood, and recycled polyester lining. It's only marginally cheaper than the Nuuk Parka, but unless you live in an area where the winters get really cold, the Nuuk Lite is simply a better option.

It's less bulky than most puffers yet offers protection from the wind and rain while not making you feel stuffy or too warm. And since it's a Fjallraven product, you can rest assured it'll stand the test of time, preventing you from having to buy a new winter coat every year. And that's a big win for the planet, too!

Fjallraven Nuuk Lite Parka review: also consider

One coat I wore during testing the Fjallraven Nuuk Lite was The North Face's Nuptse jacket. I know a lot of people would write it off as a fashion garment, but I actually wore it when I ran an ultramarathon in Mongolia last year, and it kept me pretty warm despite the minus 22°C (-7.6°F) air outside. It's a brilliant jacket, albeit a bit puffier than the Nuuk Lite.