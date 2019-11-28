CHEAPEST EVER Xbox One S Black Friday deal bags you 1TB console and 3 games

The world has gone Black Friday mad! The All-Digital Edition of Microsoft's Xbox One S is one of the best gaming consoles on the market today, which is why this price crash on the system is so ludicrously good. It's certainly up there with the best Black Friday deals we've ever seen.

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition usually has a price tag of £199.99, but one retailer is offering it right now at a massive 50% discount, bringing the All-Digital edition of the console down to just £99.99. Yes, that's the lowest price it's ever been, and the first of the big current-gen consoles to dip under £100.

It gets even better, though, as the console is stacked with three top games: Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft, making it even more of a bargain.

For those who are unfamiliar with Microsoft's latest console, the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition ditches the traditional disc drive and embraces digital downloads and streaming via the Xbox online store.

Check out the full details of the deal below:

Xbox One S All- Digital Edition 1TB + Minecraft + Forza Horizon 3 + Sea of Thieves | was £199.99 | now £99.99 from Yoltso at eBay

This insanely cheap bundle is great for a starter Xbox One bundle or for those looking to ditch disc drives and transition to all digital - be that downloads or streaming from the huge library of Xbox One titles available with the Xbox Game Pass.

The 1TB hard drive should give you plenty of space for the must-have titles you want downloaded onto your console, and the bundled games include the wildly popular Minecraft and the swashbuckling online multiplayer action-adventure Sea of Thieves.View Deal

This is, without a shadow of a doubt, the cheapest way to invest in the current generation of gaming. If you haven't picked it up yet, why the hell not?

