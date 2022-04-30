Cheap Simba mattress May Day deal could save you up to 55% on your new sleep setup

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Bank Holiday weekend is here, and Simba has a top notch mattress deal for you. if you're thinking of upgrading your sleep setup ready for the summer, this could be a great chance to do so. We rate Simba's range amongst the very best mattresses you can buy – with the Simba Hybrid Pro ranking at the very top of our list and scoring a full five stars.

In the May Day sale, there's 40% off mattresses, which is up there with the biggest price drops we see from Simba. To get the best from the deal though – providing you need it – you should bundle in some sleep accessories. Simba's bedding is 35% off with every mattress purchase, and there's up to 55% off bed bases too.

Simba's mattress range includes four models, all of which are hybrids. As well as the Hybrid Pro mentioned above, you've got the range-topping Simba Hybrid Luxe, the Simba Hybrid Original, and the Simba Hybrid Essential - a more wallet-friendly option that's new to the core range, but which still includes the advanced Aerocoil microsprings and Simbatex foam that you'll find in the brand's pricier offerings/

Missed this offer? Check out our guide to the best Simba mattress deals around, or see how it compares to other brands in our cheap mattress deal roundup.

40% off Simba mattresses

Head direct to Simba to knock 40% off your mattress purchase – chose from the luxurious Luxe, the T3 Award-winning Pro, the excellent Original or the new, more budget friendly Essential. All combine soothing foams with bouncy springs for a dreamily comfy night's sleep.

Deal ends 2 May



35% off Simba sleep accessories with every mattress purchase

In need of some new bedding? There's 35% off direct from Simba right now when you buy a mattress, with discounts everything from duvets to pillows to mattress protectors. We've tested almost the entire range and have been impressed with all of it (scroll down for our reviews).

Deal ends 2 May

Considering bundling in some bedding? We've tested out almost the full range. Check out our Simba Hybrid pillow review (the size and shape can be customised to your particular preferences), our Simba Hybrid duvet review (it has special temperature balancing properties), Simba Hybrid mattress topper review (which is basically like a mini-mattress all on its own) and our Simba Performance mattress protector review (a deluxe feeling, quilted topper). Finally there's also our Simba Orbit weighted blanket review – we gave this one a full five stars.