Cheap Philips Hue deal: buy 2 bulb packs and save £15 – and you can mix and match!

This Philips Hue deal is a great way to give your home a big smart upgrade. Hue is the dominant force in smart lighting, because its bulbs are so easy to set up, have loads of great control options, and work really well.

They make it so easy to control the lights and create custom moods in any room using the app – you control a room instantly with direct control of bulbs over Bluetooth, or you can use a Philips Hue Bridge to create truly smart setups across your whole home, and to connect the Hue bulbs to other smart home gear.

The deal we've got here is a pretty great one: if you buy two sets of Philips Hue bulbs at AO.com, you'll save £15 using the code BULB15. That applies on bulbs of different types, so you can get exactly what you need for your house.

The real trick to making the most of this deal is to look at the multi-packs – the sweet spot is two packs of two bulbs. For example, if you're not bothered about having bulbs with lots of colour options, the Philips Hue Warm White B22 Twin Pack is ideal.

That pack is £24 for two bulbs, so if you grab two packs and apply the code, you'll pay £33 for four bulbs – just £8.25 per bulb, which is not much more than a quality LED light bulb costs even when they're not smart.

There are loads of other bulbs on offer, though, including both bayonet and screw caps, and GU10 spotlights. There are cheaper options such as the Warm White versions mentioned above, but the offer applies all the way up to the White and Colour Ambience bulbs that let you really customise your look.

Because you can control Hue bulbs via app or voice (using smart assistants), they're a great upgrade if you already have something like Amazon Echo Dots around the house.

They're great for smart security too – you can set schedules for when you're not in the house, so they come on and turn off of their own accord, making it look like you're home.