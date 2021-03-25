Cheap Logitech gaming deals arrive at Amazon

Following on rapidly from Amazon Prime Day-big discounts on Amazon devices and Razer gaming accessories comes yet even more great discounts at Amazon as part of its Spring Sale – and this time it is on Logitech gaming peripherals.

Logitech makes some of the very best gaming accessories in the world right now, and a selection of these are now currently discounted massively. We're talking about top gaming mice, keyboards and headsets that are now half price or better.

To see all the Logitech gaming deals at Amazon simply follow the link above, or to see a curated selection of T3's top deal picks, read on.

Logitech G635 Wired Gaming RGB Headset | Was: £129.99 | Now: £69.99 | Saving: £60

A going on half-price 46 per cent discount means that the well-reviewed Logitech G635 gaming headset's price has fallen from £129.99 to just £69.99. This wired gaming headset delivers 7.1 surround sound audio, 50mm Pro-G drivers and a flip-to-mute mic, and it works with all consoles and PCs.View Deal

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard | Was: £59.99 | Now: £32.99 | Saving: £27

This is a really attractive new low price on the slick Logitech G213 gaming keyboard. A 45 per cent discount means its price has fallen from £59.99 to only £32.99. RGB lighting, anti-ghosting tech and a slimline design combine to deliver a great gaming keyboard for, now, a bargain price point.View Deal

Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | Was: £129.99 | Now: £61.99 | Saving: £68

A better than half price discount of £68 means that the superb Logitech G903 Lightspeed gaming mouse is now available for £61.99. That's a straight discount of 52 per cent. Simply put, this is one of the very best wireless gaming mice on Earth right now, making this a superb deal.View Deal

