Last chance: Amazon Spring Sale ends SOON, save up to 40%

The Amazon Spring Sale will soon be coming to an end and judging by the thousands of products that are now discounted down to a lower price, it truly is as if Amazon Prime Day has come early.

The Amazon Spring Sale stretches store-wide, which means that there are discounts in every department at the online retailer, just like Amazon Prime Day, but if you don't shop before the sale ends on 31 March, you could be waiting for Prime Day to discounts like this again.

From price cuts on Amazon devices to discounts on coffee machines and laptops, through to reductions on books and beauty products, and on to cost carves on outdoor furniture, video games, jewellery, TVs and much more, the Amazon Spring Sale is a massive sales event.

What we're specifically happy to see is that the Amazon Spring Sale even extends into Amazon's fashion brands, meaning it is currently a great place to refresh the wardrobe in advance of the Spring and Summer months.

Those working from home will also be happy to see that the AmazonBasics range of products is also discounted as part of the sale, meaning that cheap office supplies and furniture like office chairs and desks can be bagged cheaper, too.

We advise anyone interested to head right on over to Amazon right now and check out the full range of Spring Sale deals, but for those who want something more specific we've linked below to the the best deals.

£219.99 - £2,799.98: Laptops from Samsung, Surface and ASUS

£124.99 - £2,322.99: Western Digital High Capacity Storage

£13.99 - £582.99: Samsung SSD and Memory Cards

41% off: Electric wheeled Lawnmower & Shred Lines

£10.99 - £159.99: Male Shaving and Grooming by Philips, Braun, BaByliss and more

£16.99 - £108.99: Logitech PC & Gaming Accessories

£257.40 - £497.40: Simba Sleep and Emma Mattresses, Pillows, Duvets and more

£579.00 - £2,999.00: Samsung, Sony TVs and Stands

£19.99 - £69.99: Oral-B Electric Toothbrushes

£12.49 - £315.00: Headphones and Speakers by Jabra and more

£5.33 - £122.50: Premium Beauty by ELEMIS & This Works

£499.00 - £1,449.00: Cameras and Photography Accessories

£119.00 - £189.00: Smartphones from Samsung, Oneplus, Xiaomi and more

£22.99 - £55.99: Security Cameras and Video Doorbell by EZVIZ, eufy and more

£11.07 - £143.99: Selected Outdoors, Camping, & BBQ Essentials

£22.49 - £74.99: Stand Mixers, Cooking and Baking Appliances by Instant Pot and more

Remember, just like on Amazon Prime Day the best way to get the most out of an Amazon sale is by being an Amazon Prime member. This is because not only do you get free and priority postage on deals, but you also get exclusive offers, too. Check out T3's How to get a free Amazon Prime account for Amazon Prime Day feature to see how you can really bargain hunt like a pro.

The Amazon Spring Sale runs from 22 March, right through until 31 March 2021, so hurry if you want to grab a deal or two.