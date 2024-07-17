Can you buy a Rolex in the Amazon Prime Day sale? Yes, and it's £5,000 cheaper!

With the Amazon Prime Day sale in full swing, many of us are likely knee-deep in deals. Just about everything you can think of is reduced, with top deals on a wide range of incredible products.

One thing you might not expect to see, though, is one of the best Rolex models in the sale. There are other watches on sale, but Rolex are hard enough to get in the first place, without needing a discount.

I have found one, though – and it has a whopping £5,000 shaved off the price! From the good folks at Chisholm Hunter, you can now snag a 2002 Rolex DayDate for just £19,950.

2002 Rolex DayDate: was £24,950, now £19,950 at Chisholm Hunter

Save a whopping £5,000 on this 2002 Rolex DayDate at Chisholm Hunter. While the yellow gold model may be more well known, this is just as luxurious, with a stealthier appearance that will suit a more reserved character.

That's a brilliant saving. As mentioned, the current market for Rolex watches is pretty bleak for the average consumer. Many wait for years on waitlists only to be left without the watch anyway.

Getting a discount at retail is totally out of the question. For those that aren't prepared to wait indefinitely, there is a grey market which has a seemingly endless supply of models, all with inflated price tags.

That makes seeing any price cut a welcome break. Saving a full £5,000 is quite unimaginable.

So, what does that price tag get you? Well, a really nice watch. Crafted from 18ct White Gold, this silver-toned beauty is a lot less showy than yellow gold DayDate models.

While some really go for the over the top aesthetic of an all gold watch, this is likely to appeal to a much broader range of users. It's about as 'stealth wealth' as a premium Rolex model can be.

Of course, when buying second hand there are certain extra precautions to take. Fortunately, the folks at Chisholm Hunter are total pro's, thoroughly testing this model to inspect the water resistance, accuracy and functionality. That should give you some added peace of mind.