9 watches under £500 I'd buy in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Happy Amazon Prime Day to all who choose to celebrate. This shopping event is marked in the calendars of people everywhere, as they try to stretch their pennies a little further by buying the bargains.

The event covers a wide range of different products. Everything from Sony cameras to air fryers are on sale, making it easy to find something for you.

That includes us watch enthusiasts. Between Amazon itself and the wide array of rival sales from other retailers, I've compiled a definitive guide to the only watches under £500 you should think about buying this time out. Let's take a closer look!

Seiko Presage Cocktail Time 'Irish Coffee': was £450, now £405 at Chisholm Hunter

Some say to leave the best for last, but I'm starting with my pick of the bunch. A classy dress watch with a neat backstory, these Cocktail Time watches are well known for punching above their weight. If you only buy one, make it this one.

Tissot PRX 35mm: was £335, now £251.26 at C.W. Sellors

If you're a fan of the bang on trend, this Tissot PRX is the one to buy. Far from just being one of the most popular watches of the last few years, this one has a natty pink dial. It's giving massive Kenergy, and I'm here for it.

Timex Weekender: was £49.99, now £41.90 at Amazon

Sometimes all you need is a simple watch. Whether it's the only one you own, or part of an ever-growing collection, the Timex Weekender is deserving of a place on your wrist. At this price? Well, it'd be rude not to...

Casio G-Shock 2100 One Tone: was £99.90, now £79.92 at Jura Watches

Is there any watch more iconic than the humble G-Shock? Crafted from coloured resin, these models are designed to withstand every rigor you can put them through. In this one tone, baby blue colourway, it's a very good buy indeed.

Invicta Pro Diver: was £135, now £67 at Amazon

Love it or hate it, it's hard to deny the staying power of the Invicta Pro Diver. Taken at face value, though, this is a remarkably cheap option for users looking to add a dive watch to their collection without busting the bank.

Spinnaker Hull Chronograph: was £235, now £141 at C.W. Sellors

Simply one of the best value for money watches I've ever used – a T3 Award nominee, no less – and now it's even cheaper! If you're in the market for a well designed chronograph which punches above its weight, this is the deal to buy.

Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 35mm: was £640, now £448 at Beaverbrooks

"Another PRX?!", I hear you cry. Well, yes. This little integrated bracelet design has taken the market by storm, and whether you want a bargain quartz model or a neat automatic, we've got you covered.

Seiko Prospex Night Vision: was £550, now £440 at Chisholm Hunter

A stealthy dive watch with a solar powered heart, this Seiko is a great pick for anyone looking for an underwater companion. With £110 slashed off the price tag, too, it's a solid option for a range of different users.