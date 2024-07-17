I'm a watch expert and this is the Casio G-Shock deal I'd buy this Prime Day

Good morning you early risers. Amazon Prime Day is moving into its second day, with the steady flow of bargains continuing for another 24 hour period. Don't panic if you haven't shopped the bargains yet – there are still a wealth of top deals for you!

As a lover of the best watches on the market, I'm also a big admirer of the Casio G-Shock range. These models are a brilliant addition to any collection, offering a rugged timepiece to use when you might not wear something more delicate.

I've looked at deals for the last 26 hours, desperately trying to find a great price on a nice G-Shock. And great news – I found one! In a rival sale, you can save £200 on this gorgeous Casio G-Shock Full Metal, now just £299.40 at Watchshop!

Casio G-Shock Full Metal Rose Gold: was £499, now £299.40 at Watchshop

If you're on the hunt for a top G-Shock deal this Amazon Prime Day, look no further. This is one of the classiest models in their range, and you can pick it up for under £300 right now!

If you're in the market for a G-Shock already, you probably already know how good this is. While most of the brand's range comes in a resin case and bracelet, this model offers a full metal design which is much closer to traditional watches.

The Rose Gold hue here is ion plated, and offers a really classy look. The pictures online look good, but just wait until you see it in person – it gleams with a classy edge which is scarcely associated with the G-Shock.

You'll find all of the usual good bits on offer here. Tough Solar will keep the battery charged when it's exposed to light, meaning you'll need to change it out less often.

There's also Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with your phone, while Multi Band 6 connectivity helps to ensure the watch stays accurate. That picks up a radio signal up to six times a day, which transmits the accurate time to the device.