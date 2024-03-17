Build strength, stamina and full-body muscle with this simple three-move bodyweight workout

When enthusiasm is lagging and you’re pushed for time you want a workout that’s short and speedy, yet still packs a punch. This workout may not require any equipment and only consists of three simple compound exercises, but it'll test your stamina, as well as your strength. Lace up your best workout shoes and get ready for a few minutes of serious sweating.

The workout is a 'for time' workout, where you try and complete a set of exercises as quickly as possible, so the faster you move the faster your workout will be over and done with. It's a popular workout-style used in CrossFit and it's one that will no doubt raise your heart rate and test your muscle endurance. Just to turn up the heat even more, the workout follows a reverse pyramid structure, so your muscles will be be placed under even more strain.

For this reverse pyramid you'll start with 10 reps for each exercise, then move to 9 reps, then 8 reps and so on, until you get to 1 rep. As it's a 'for time' workout, you can technically rest as and when you want to, however the goal is to obviously complete it as quickly as you can, so try and keep themrests short between 10-20 seconds. Here's the three exercises you'll be doing, get ready to set your timer...

Burpees

Squats

Reverse lunges

If you wanted to challenge yourself further you could always add in a pair of medium dumbbells for the squats and reverse lunges. However, we'd suggest seeing how you manage for your first few rounds before you do this, as the burn will kick in. Fancy more quick workouts like this one? Why not try Arnold Schwarzenegger's 10 minute AMRAP strength workout next, or this three-move bodyweight workout which takes 15 minutes, but will torch your entire body.