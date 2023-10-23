Bremont launches new Supermarine dive watches with fun colourways and strap variations

Luxury British watch manufacturer Bremont has just unveiled three new watches to its popular Supermarine line . This new refreshed generation of the Supermarine collection introduces new strap variations and a limited edition timepiece in collaboration with marine biologist, professional free diver and Bremont ambassador, Ocean Ramsey.

Bremont is one of T3’s favourite watch brands, with its Jaguar collaboration holding a spot on our best watch guide. Its Supermarine collection was first launched in 2021, with the Supermarine S302 serving as a GMT version of the Bremont’s 40mm dive watch . The S302 has quickly become a popular watch with Bremont fans and this new refresh from the brand offers it in new colourways and strap materials.

The Supermarine range is designed with modern adventurers in mind and made to fulfil any professional diving requirements. The new versions of the Supermarine S302 have a BE-932AV automatic GMT movement, a 24-hour unidirectional rotating bezel and an impressive 50-hour power reserve. The 40mm stainless steel watch features the Bremont Trip-Tick case construction and design with a domed anti-reflective sapphire crystal and a crown located at the 3 o’clock position.

The metal dial of the Supermarine S302 is complete with white Super-LumiNova indexes, hour, minute and second hands and GMT hand. Its caseback is engraved with an intricate plane design, inspired by Bremont’s Aviation principles. As a dive watch, the Supermarine S302 is also water resistant to 300 metres.

The key updates to the Supermarine S302 are its new colourways and straps. Previously, the Supermarine S302 was offered in one colour but it has now been refreshed with a bi-colour blue and green aluminium bezel. The new integrated rubber strap comes in blue, with brown vintage leather and stainless steel bracelet options available (see how to change your watch strap for more details).

Image 1 of 3 Bremont Supermarine S302 (Image credit: Bremont) Bremont Supermarine S302 Jet (Image credit: Bremont) Bremont Supermarine Ocean (Image credit: Bremont)

Another addition to the Supermarine family is the Supermarine S302 Jet . It has the same main dimensions and features of the S302 watches, but comes in a black DLC-coated case with a black dial and black ceramic unidirectional rotating bezel to match. White Super-LumiNova and orange accents make the watch stand out against the darkness, and the watch comes with black rubber or leather straps.

Finally, Bremont has released a limited edition watch called the Supermarine Ocean . Created in collaboration with Ocean Ramsey, the 40mm watch is a specialised GMT diver that has the same features, functions and dimensions as the S302 watches. The limited edition Supermarine Ocean is available in an all-grey colourway with integrated black rubber, leather or stainless steel straps. The watch is limited to 400 examples.