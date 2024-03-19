The 5 best TV deals in Amazon's spring sale – as recommended by T3's experts

It's sales season once more, with Amazon's all-new and extended sale – dubbed Amazon Spring Deal Days, to give the full name – underway from Wednesday 20 March through to close of Monday 25 March. The retail giant is no longer just pushing Amazon Prime Day as its main annual promotion.

In among the best Amazon spring sale deals – we've got expert-selected options in a spring sale round-up highlights feature – you can expect a variety of popular items, in particular TVs. That's the focus of this particular round-up, with Amazon's own Fire TV products being a particularly popular focus. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for any Samsung, Sony and LG top TV additions too.

T3's expert team has been in the tech game for decades, with the best TVs a particular focus for our brand. Having reviewed dozens and dozens of models over the years, as per our How We Test page, we know a good set and why you'd want to consider buying. So keep this page bookmarked for updates throughout the Amazon sale as we highlight the best options.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-series: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Famazon-fire-tv-43-4-series-4k-uhd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N6VYVTW%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £429.99 , now £269.99 Amazon's own Fire TV range begins at 2-series, but those aren't 4K resolution. For that, you'll want the 4-series, as shown here, which will give you the added clarity of Ultra-HD resolution. With built-in smart apps from the Fire TV operating system, this 43-inch model is a bargain in the entry-level market.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Famazon-fire-tv-43-omni-qled-series-4k-uhd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N74TZPP%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £549.99 , now £319.99 If you're looking for even better image quality then the QLED – which references Quantum Dots – steps up the set's ability to deliver a wider colour palette and brighter picture. It's not class-leading brightness at this level, however, but it's still a decent step-up if you're after affordable yet capable at this smaller-scale.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-series: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Famazon-fire-tv-55-4-series-4k-uhd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N6YL3Y4%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £549.99 , now £379.99 Much like the entry-level 4K model above, the 55-inch 4-series is a capable smart TV at a size to suit most people's living rooms. You'll not need additional smart devices to access your apps and it's a great, affordable hub at a cut of its usual price.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED series 4K: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Famazon-fire-tv-55-omni-qled-series-4k-uhd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N6LDKGH%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £749.99 , now £499.99 Hitting that critical sub-£500 price point thanks to the Amazon sale, this 55-inch set will hit the sweet spot of the Amazon Fire TV range for many people. Bundles of colour, more brightness than in the 4-series, and Alexa control built-in make it a centre piece. Just without the price tag of most other mainstream brands.