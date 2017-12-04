The best trainers deals for Christmas 2017

Trainers and sales go together like Michael Jordan and Nike, Adidas and Kanye West or New Balance and, erm, other people. Everything is on sale already, and the discounts only get bigger.

To save you time, here's what you are probably looking for…

Buying trainers: what you need to know

If you're buying Adidas, and usually wear Nike, you probably want at least a half size bigger than your Nikes. And vice versa.

Remember that shoes bought online, even in the sales, can be returned if they're the wrong size (but only if you establish that fact without wearing them outdoors) or if you just don't like them. You need to return them within 14 days and they need to be in sellable condition, though.

There's two approaches to take in shoe sales: stick to absolute classics – Air Jordan, Air Force 1, Superstars, Stan Smith, etc, or go mad and buy something you'd never normally wear, but is dirt cheap. Get stuck in.