Best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals for May 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It’s almost impossible to leave the house nowadays without a pair of headphones or earbuds, whether you’re plugged into a podcast or making a quick call. Over the past few years, wireless headphones and earbuds have become increasingly popular and deliver powerful audio and noise cancellation, all without the use of wires.

Some of the best wireless earbuds (opens in new tab) on the market today are from Samsung, specifically the Samsung Galaxy Buds (opens in new tab) series. Samsung Galaxy Buds are a line of wireless earbuds designed and manufactured by Samsung that launched in 2019.

While the original Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds Plus have since been discontinued, there are three types of Galaxy Buds on the market today: Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds 2. While they have different designs and feature sets, all Samsung Galaxy Buds come with a wireless charging case and are available in multiple colours. The Samsung Galaxy Buds range is a firm fan favourite, especially with Samsung and Android users (although they can be used with Apple devices).

Prices on the Samsung Galaxy Buds collection start at £139 / $149, but you can often find big price cuts on the Plus, Live, Pro and 2 models. You can find deals on Galaxy Buds from the Samsung store (where you can use these Samsung discount codes (opens in new tab)) and select retailers like Amazon (opens in new tab), Currys (opens in new tab), Argos (opens in new tab), John Lewis (opens in new tab) and Very (opens in new tab). You can also find the whole Galaxy Buds collection at a discounted price when you buy them with a Samsung device.

To help you find the lowest prices on the Samsung Galaxy Buds line, here are the best deals on the Plus, Live, Pro and 2 that you can find this month.

Galaxy Buds Plus deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus (opens in new tab) were released in 2020 and became the standard pair of Galaxy Buds after replacing the original Buds. They have the same design as the original Buds which are round with a comfortable wingtip to fit into the ear. They have improved sound and audio quality than the older version, a stronger microphone and increased battery life. The Galaxy Buds Plus have technically been discontinued due to the launch of the Galaxy Buds 2 but you can still often find them for cheap which is why we’ve included them in this list.

Prices for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus start at £159 / $149 but you’ll often find that they drop under £100 at select stores. Depending on where you shop, you might also see them labelled as either Plus or + but rest assured, they are the same thing and you’re not getting a knock-off!

Galaxy Buds Live deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

Next in the Galaxy Buds range are the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (opens in new tab). The Galaxy Buds Live differentiate from the original Galaxy Buds shape and style and instead have a distinctive ‘bean’ shape. The Galaxy Buds Live were also the first Galaxy device with active noise cancellation and while the newer versions have more improved ANC, these earbuds are high quality and still block out unwanted noise. Prices on the Galaxy Buds Live start at £179 / $149 and you can get them in Mystic Black, Mystic White, Mystic Blue and Mystic Bronze colours.

Galaxy Buds Pro deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (opens in new tab) launched in early 2021 and are true wireless earbuds with pro-grade technology. Its design changed from the bean-shape of the Live version and is instead an improved Plus design. The Galaxy Buds Pro features fully adjustable ambient sound, active noise cancellation and head tracking technology. The ANC also comes with voice detect and will turn off, lower the volume or switch to ambient sound so you can have a conversation without having to take them off.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are the most expensive at £219 / $199, but you can find huge discounts on them. For example, when the Samsung Galaxy S22 was launched in early 2022, the Galaxy Buds Pro were included in the purchase for free. See the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals (opens in new tab) for more.

Galaxy Buds 2 deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (opens in new tab) were released in late 2021 alongside the Galaxy Watch 4 (opens in new tab). The Galaxy Buds 2 are the successor to the Galaxy Buds Plus and they’re an all-round improvement to the previous pair and cost less. The Galaxy Buds 2 are some of the best true wireless earbuds (opens in new tab) on the market today and were also rated highly in our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review (opens in new tab). We commented that “the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a big improvement on the first generation. You get good sound and the noise cancelling does a fantastic job at cutting out distracting noise.”

The Galaxy Buds 2 are available for £139 / $149 and like the Galaxy Buds Pro, they’re available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet colours.