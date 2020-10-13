Best Prime Day fitness deals: the best deals on Fitbit, Garmin, running watches, Nike shoes and home gym equipment

The best Prime Day fitness deals are GOOD this year. As expected, the best Amazon Prime Day deals include plenty of the best Garmin watch deals as well as the best Fitbit deals. Better still, even some of the best Polar watches and best Suunto watches have received a discount plus a few Withings hybrid smartwatch are now also cheaper for a couple of days. Amazon Prime Day is shaping up to be a Black Friday beating shopping event!

Should you want to do some further research, take a look at the best running watch and best triathlon watch guides so you can make an educated decision which multisport watch to buy next. There is also the best hybrid smartwatch and the best outdoor watch guide, for your perusal.

We have divided this into best US and best UK fitness tracker and running watch deals but you can also see the best prices on every device as you scroll through.

Best Amazon Prime Day running watch and fitness watch deals – UK

Today's best Fitbit Versa 2 deals Reduced Price Fitbit Versa 2 Health &... Amazon £199.99 £129.99 View Deal Deal ends in 02h 13m 45s Fitbit Versa 2 Smart Fitness... John Lewis £169 View Deal FitBit Versa 2 with Amazon... Laptops Direct £187.97 View Deal Show More Deals

Today's best Fitbit Versa 3 deals Fitbit Versa 3 Health &... Amazon Prime £199 View Deal Fitbit Versa 3 Smart Fitness... John Lewis £199.99 View Deal Fitbit Versa 3 Black/Black very.co.uk £199.99 View Deal Show More Deals

Garmin Forerunner 45 | On sale for £109.99 | Was £169.99 | You save £60 at Amazon

Probably the best running watch deal of Amazon Prime Day in the UK, this brilliant watch is now better value than ever. It's got GPS and heart-rate tracking built in, a bunch of lifestyle features and – unless you are hardcore, wealthy or dangerously addicted to additional statistics, it's probably all the running watch you or anyone needs.View Deal

Today's best Garmin Forerunner 45 deals Amazon Prime Day Deal Reduced Price Garmin Forerunner 45S GPS... Amazon £169.99 £109.99 View Deal Deal ends Wed, 14 Oct Garmin Forerunner 45 with... John Lewis £169 View Deal Garmin Garmin Forerunner 45S... very.co.uk £169.99 View Deal Show More Deals

Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker | On sale for £38.99 | Was £69.99 | You save £31 at Amazon

There has probably not been a Fitbit this cheap for over a decade. For less than £40, get all the step counting and app/social goodness that Fitbit has to offer. This deal is for the UK, but see below for the best Fitbit Inspire deals near YOU.View Deal

Today's best Fitbit Inspire HR deals Reduced Price Up to 34% off Fitbit Versa 2,... Amazon £69.99 £38.99 View Deal Deal ends Wed, 14 Oct Reduced Price Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness... Currys PC World £89.99 £59.99 View Deal Fitbit Inspire Hr Fitness... very.co.uk £89 View Deal Show More Deals

Buy the Garmin fēnix 6 Multisport GPS Watch | On sale for £356 | Was £529.99 | You save £173.99 at Amazon

Want a real rugged smartwatch that's also capable of navigating you around a forest trail? Look no further, the Garmin fēnix 6 has you covered. Featuring Garmin's latest Elevate 3 heart rate sensor, the fēnix 6 can track HR 24/7 yet it has a long battery life nevertheless. Don't miss out on this great offer!View Deal

Suunto 7 Wear OS Multisport Smartwatch | On sale for £314 | Was £429 | You save £105 at Amazon

This unisex smartwatch comes with a host of brilliant functions for use in sports and everyday activities. Powered with Wear OS by Google, it is compatible with Android and iOS devices, and equipped with Google Pay for contactless payment. It has a high-resolution touchscreen, offers up to 48h battery life and is waterproof to 50m.View Deal

Today's best Suunto 7 deals Reduced Price Suunto 7 GPS Watch Watches Wiggle £429 £379 View Deal Low Stock Suunto 7 GPS Watch - AU -... Chain Reaction Cycles UK £418.99 View Deal SUUNTO 7 Smartwatch with GPS... John Lewis £429 View Deal Show More Deals

Today's best Suunto 9 deals Suunto 9 Baro GPS Sports... Amazon Prime £423.23 View Deal Suunto - 9 G1 GPS 50mm... Mr Porter UK £450 View Deal Suunto Mens White 9 G1 Watch Browns Fashion UK £450 View Deal Show More Deals

Polar Vantage M Multisport smartwatch | On sale for £159.99 | Was £249 | you save £89.01 at Amazon

The Polar Vantage M features Polar's trademark Precision Prime optical heart rate sensor and has a battery life of up to 30 hours in GPS mode which is incredible. Being a Polar watch, the Vantage M can help you better understand how training affects your body and how to maximise recovery. The Polar Vantage M has over 130 sport profiles to choose from too.View Deal

Withings Move ECG | On sale for £84.95 | Was £129.95 | you save £45 at Amazon

One might ask: what's the difference between the ScanWatch and the Move ECG? the answer is not all that much so if you fancy a classy-looking hybrid smartwatch that has ECG functionality, can track physical activities and monitor sleep, look not further than the Withings Move ECG. This brilliant deal brings the price down to under £100, a real bargain to be made here.View Deal

Today's best Withings Move ECG deals Reduced Price Withings Move ECG - Activity... Amazon £129.95 £95.25 View Deal Withings Move ECG - Activity... Amazon Prime £122.96 View Deal Withings Move ECG - Activity... eBay £129.95 View Deal Show More Deals

Withings Steel HR | On sale for £113.86 | Was £169.95 | you save £56.09 at Amazon

One of the best hybrid smartwatches today, the Withings Steel HR has an extra long battery life and can function up to 25 days on one charge. It is also water resistant to 50 metres and tracks sleep and physical activities automatically. The Steel HR supports smart notifications too and just looks sext in general. a premium smartwatch for premium people.View Deal

Withings Move | On sale for £43.95 | Was £59.95 | you save £16 at Amazon

When it comes to battery life, nothing beats the Withings Move. This watch can function up to 18 months on one charge and track walks, runs, swims, bike rides and 10 more activities automatically. The Withings Move also tracks distance and calories burned, although for the former you'll need a smartphone with you as it has connected GPS functionality only. The Withings Move can also track sleeps.View Deal

Best fitness deals: running shoes - UK

Under Armour Men's HOVR Sonic 3 Running Shoe | On sale at £59.90 | Were £104.95 |Saving you £45 at Amazon Incorporating UA's unique HOVR technology, these men's training shoes offer a light "zero gravity" feeling that helps absorb impact. they also come with removable, anti-microbial Ortholite sockliners. Comfortable and breathable, they deliver on Under Armour's mission statement: to make athletes better.

View Deal

Salomon Women's Speedcross 4 Trail Running Shoes | Now £65.45 | RRP £115 | Saving £49.55 at Amazon If you want to stay light of foot across technical trails, then the Salomon Speedcross 4 trail running shoes are for you. Weighing just 300g, Salomon's Sensifit technology cradles the foot, giving a snug and secure fit. Meanwhile the Wet Traction Contagrip sole provides great grip, even in wet weather - which, let's be honest, looks like it's here to stay.View Deal

Salomon Men's Speedcross 4 Trail Running Shoes | Now £66.01 | RRP £110 | Saving £43.99 at Amazon In a punchy black, red and orange colourway, the men's Speedcross 4 trail running shoes come with all the same features listed above. Rated at 4.5 out of 5 stars by Amazon users, these are a great pair of trail running shoes - and an even better price.View Deal

Best fitness deals: home gym equipment - UK

Bowflex BodyTower Home Gym | On sale for £259.99 | Was £390 | Saving you £130.01 at Amazon The BodyTower from respected home fitness brand Bowflex is a nifty bit of kit that allows you to increase the variety and intensity of your workouts. The heavy-duty steel frame provides a solid and stable base from which to perform over 20 exercises - helpfully, how-to guides are included covering squats, chin ups, triceps dips, push-ups, supine rows, raised bridge, vertical knee raises, crunches, assisted leg squats, forward angle calf raises, assisted triceps dips, chest dips, incline push ups, pull ups, hanging leg raises, rear decline plank, hanging hip-leg raises, and assisted inverted row.View Deal

SIXPAD Unisex Ems Abdominal Trainer Training Gear Abs Fit2, Black, One Size | was £230.00 | now £174.00 on Amazon

Go go go! At the time of writing, this deal was 33% claimed, so there's lots of people out there looking for a six pack. Be one of the lucky ones. Package includes the abs system and your first set of gel applications absolutely free. View Deal

Wattne W2 Muscle Massage Gun |Now £93.99 | Was £139.99 | Saving you £46 at Amazon This brilliant massage gun has a near-perfect five-star rating at Amazon - and with good reason. It's easy to use, with an LCD screen that lets you know the speed (of which there are 20) and battery status. As massage guns go, it's quiet too - just 30-55dB, depending on the speed. The interchangeable massage attachments allow you to work every inch of the body, from larger muscles like the thighs to more delicate areas such as the neck. Plus, it all comes in a handy and sleek carry case, to make sure you never lose a bit. Who needs a masseuse?View Deal

Best fitness deals: healthy eating - UK

NutriBullet Balance 9 Piece Set with Smart Nutrition Sensor and Bluetooth Technology | On sale for £118 | Was £149.99 | You save £31.99 at Amazon

The NutriBullet Balance power output is 1,200 Watts, enough oomph to pulverise all manners of fruit and veg into a fine, drinkable, nutritious pulp. This smart blender has a built-in scale and connects to the NutriBullet App where you can check and follow recipes: no need to measure ingredients separately on a kitchen scale! In the app, you can also track calories and macronutrients. The lip rings, flip-top lids and cups are all dishwasher safe too.View Deal

Amfit Nutrition Low Sugar Protein Bar | On sale for £11.60 | Was £17.05 | You save £5.45 at Amazon

Each 60-gram protein bar has less than 200 calories, and delivers 19 grams of muscle building protein. The Amift bars contain less than 1 gram of sugar and less than 20 grams of carbohydrates and only 5.2 grams of fat. Choose from six different flavours including Cookies & Cream and Jaffa Cake. Offer ends midnight 14 October!View Deal

George Foreman grill & griddle | Was: £74.99 | Now: £49

Get both a grill and griddle in one here with this versatile George Foreman cooking product, which is reduced in the Amazon Prime Day sale by 46%. Tasty deal, tastier food, and a healthier way to grill.

View Deal

Best Prime Day fitness deals – US

Best sports, fitness and running watch deals

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music GPS Running Watch | On sale for $219.99 | Was $449.99 | You save $230 at Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music has enough storage space to store up to 500 songs on the watch plus it's also Garmin Pay ready, meaning you can leave your phone behind when you head out running or cycling. This capable running watch is also swimproof, so triathletes can use it as well. The battery can last up to a week, a deal not to be missed!View Deal

Garmin vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch | On sale for $199.99 | Was $349.99 | You save $150 at Amazon

You can keep an eye on your health 24/7 with Pulse Ox (blood oxygen levels) and Body Battery energy monitor features and by tracking your respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration and more. There is also storage for music and pre-loaded sport profiles too. Regardless of the top-notch screen, battery life is still up to 8 days in smartwatch mode and up to 6 hours in GPS and music mode. Not bad at all!View Deal

Today's best Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS deals Garmin Vívoactive 4S,... Amazon Prime £239 View Deal Garmin Vivoactive 4S... very.co.uk £239.99 View Deal Garmin vivoactive 4... John Lewis £279 View Deal Show More Deals

Amazon Prime Day best running shoes deals US

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe | was $70.00 | now $45.00 at Amazon

Save a huge 35% on the cost of the Charged Assert 8, an awesome road-running shoe for runners who need a balance of flexibility & cushioning. Durable leather overlays lock in your midfoot to prevent the upper sliding around while on the run, keeping you on your game. View Deal

Under Armour Women's HOVR Rise Cross Trainer | was $100.00 | now $69.00 on Amazon

Save 30% on these trainers perfect for the gym class where everything's on the table. Thanks to the 'zero gravity feel', these trainers are at home in any exercise environment, from burpees to barbell lifts.

Nike Men's Air Vapormax 3.0 Flyknit running shoe | was $193.97 | now $169.27 from Amazon

This is a heck of a shoe. With VaporMax Air technology to provide soft, lightweight responsiveness and flyknit construction seamlessly integrates breathability, stretch and support, get your run on in style. View Deal

Nike Men's Arrowz Sneakers | was $80.00 | now $22.30 at Amazon

Save an enormous 72% on these top-flight Arrowz sneakers. With a partially leather and mesh upper and soft padding at the back heel to cushion your ankle, a hot-knife outsole offers natural flexibility.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US