The best Amazon Black Friday GHD deals

Black Friday is rich pickings if you want to snap up a deal on GHD hair stylers. You can currently save 26-percent on GHD's most popular products.

GHD (Good Hair Day, in case you didn't know) hair straighteners have been the gold standard pretty much since they burst onto the scene way back in 2001. Not only do these hair straighteners straighten your hair expertly – making them perfect for those of you who want to create a 'glass hair' look - they can also be used to create waves and curls, including tight ringlets.

GHD's Original Ceramic Hair Straighteners are a brilliant entry tool if your budget doesn't stretch to the Gold, and can also be used to straighten, wave or curl hair of various lengths. Let's take a closer look at these deals now...

GHD hair straighteners last years and are highly rated for creating a smooth and sleek finish to your hair, as well as tighter, bouncy curls and dramatic ringlets. The rounder barrel on the Original Ceramic is also ace for creating cute flicks to the ends of your hair, which can be fun to play around with if you have a Lob hair cut.

You won't be disappointed... especially when they're on sale.

The GHD platinum+ is GHD's smart styler is one of the best hair styles you can buy. So intelligent it predicts your hair needs and constantly adapts to ensure the optimum styling temperature at all times. Get ultimate results and hair that is 70% stronger.View Deal

Lighter and faster for utmost styling control and results, GHD helios professional hair dryer was developed by GHD’s leading UK Research and Design Lab based in Cambridge in conjunction with top physicists, engineers and styling professionals. The powerful hair dryer maximises drying performance to drastically speed up blow dry time. The 2200 Watt brushless motor and wave-form heater concentrate the 120 km/hr airflow for speedy styling. View Deal

GHD mark iv style has a round barrel for creating curls, flicks, waves or straight hair ceramic heater technology helps you create a smooth and professional finish automatic sleep mode safely turns the heaters off the style if left unattended for 30 minutes includes universal voltage so you get optimum performance wherever you travel GHD hair straighteners come with two-year manufacturer's warranty.View Deal

Maximise your style and make straightening your long, thick or frizzy hair even easier with the GHD Max styler professional ceramic hair straighteners. Featuring wider smooth and contoured plates, the max styler effortlessly glides through your hair to make light work of any style.

Transform your hair in seconds with the ghd Glide: the first professional hot brushes for hair styling from ghd, which tames and smooths dry hair for quick and effortless styling. The ceramic technology and ioniser tames hair and minimises frizz. The hot brush maintains an optimum styling temperature of 185 ºC, for guaranteed healthier looking hair.View Deal

