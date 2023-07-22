Best deals of the Epic Games summer sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While the weather is nice (ish) for the Summer, it does seem however that the games industry is determined to stop us from putting our controllers or mouse and keyboard down and feeling the wind in our hair. First, the PlayStation summer sale came for our free time and now Epic Games' own bargain bonanza has launched a full-scale assault on Summer.



Whether you're a Steam sceptic or just a discerning gamer, the Epic Games Store is a great place to go for the latest releases and golden-age classics. It's not just about Fortnite these days. With that said, here are the five most essential deals of the Epic Games Summer Sale.

Note: The Epic Games Store obviously offers PC games, but we'll also include widgets for the best prices of console editions of the chosen games.

1. XCOM 2

(Image credit: Firaxis)

With a massive 90% off on one of the greatest games of the last decade, there is absolutely no reason not to play XCOM 2. The ultimate real-time strategy game, Xcom 2 sees you leading humanity's last hope against an earth ridden with alien invaders.

Personally, I have poured way too many hours into this game. Whether masterminding the resistance on the battlefield or messing around making my soldiers look like friends, celebrities and footballers. If you've ever wanted to see Taylor Swift blast an alien in the face with a laser rifle, this is the best way to make it happen. A great entry point into the genre.

2. Bioshock remastered

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Horror shooter Bioshock has one of the most captivating worlds in video gaming history. The underwater city of Rapture is a beautiful, dangerous, masterpiece and you can visit for just £3.49 (75% off the previous price).

This first-person narrative-driven FPS is considered an all-time classic, and with a fresh lick of paint in this remaster, Big Daddys have never looked so horrifying. Sequels BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite are also on sale for tempting prices.

3. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

(Image credit: Rich Fury / Getty Images / Activision )

Another remaster, this time of the two best skateboarding games ever made. If you had a PlayStation 1 or PlayStation 2, chances are you've already played a Tony Hawk's game and you'll know exactly how highly regarded they are. With 60% off on the Epic Games Store, I'm already putting on my kneepads.

With modern graphics, an updated soundtrack (with most of the classics too, don't worry) and the addition of competitive and co-op online multiplayer, this is an essential title. Whether you're grinding (literally) for high scores or just looking for a zen experience, Tony Hawk's is the game for you.

4. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

(Image credit: EA)

It only released at the end of April, but you can grab one of the best games of 2023 for 25% off right now. Star Wars games have a mixed history but the Star Wars Jedi: titles are two of the best instalments in years.

Functionally the game plays a lot like Dark Souls or Elden Ring, not exactly a bad source of inspiration but of course, it's also choc full of Star Wars flavour and story bound to make any fan happy.

5. Borderlands 3

(Image credit: 2K)

A chaotic co-op shooter, the Borderlands series is like no other. With literally millions of guns and extensive character customisation to choose from, Borderlands 3 is the most ambitious instalment in the series yet and a great place to start.

This is a series famous for its wicked sense of humour, but in reality it is a loot lovers' dream. If you adore Diablo or Destiny then it will be right up your alley. There's even a gun that shoots other guns, what else could you want? How about 85% off?