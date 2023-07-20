Best Deals of the PlayStation Summer Sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Summer is a great time to go outside and soak up the sun, it's just a shame that gamers everywhere won't be making the most of it. Some of the deals in the PlayStation Summer Sale are enough to keep you satisfied with a screen tan.

With massive discounts on a host of PS5 and PS4 games, this is a great time to fill out your collection, especially if you just picked up a PS5 on Prime Day. Here are what I would consider to be the 3 best deals in the PlayStation Store.

1. Dying Light 2

(Image credit: Techland Publishing)

If you're after a vast open world or a zombie-filled fright fest, you'll be pleased to know Dying Light 2 offers both. Parkour around a huge urban jungle during the day, and then run from the suped-up infected at night.

Of course, it's not just zombies out to get you, gangs of survivors are arguably the even bigger threat. Luckily as well as the incredible parkour system Dying Light 2 features a unique take on melee combat. Many melee games fall into the trap of spamming one button, but there are many different ways to approach a fight in the city of Villedor. With 50% off this is a great induction into the world of PS5 and the offer is active until the 16th of August.

2. Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

This is a game with an infamous launch - for all the wrong reasons - that's now actually one of the best titles of the last few years. With the Phantom Liberty expansion coming later this year, now is a perfect time to pick up Cyberpunk 2077 at 50% off.

Featuring perhaps the most beautiful and immersive open world in gaming history, Cyberpunk 2077 is a ridiculously deep-action RPG that you can play in almost any way. Go in all guns blazing, sneak about or hack everything (and everyone) like some kind of techno-wizard. Plus Keanu Reeves is in it (and Idris Elba is in the upcoming expansion). A great next step for GTA V fans, just be quick as the offer ends early on the 2nd of August. Grab this deal by the 2nd of August or feel left out.

3. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

(Image credit: EA Games)

In terms of the sheer amount of game for the price, this Mass Effect Legendary Edition deal is out of this world. Featuring all three of the mainline Mass Effect trilogy, each of which you could play for an age, there are several hundred hours of content for 75% off here.

Bioware is known for telling epic stories and compelling characters, and the same goes for this three-part space opera that sees your decisions impact your hero (Commander Shepard) and crew across three different games. Starfield may be an Xbox exclusive, but PlayStation owners can still have plenty of fun in space with Mass Effect. This star price is available only until the 2nd of August.