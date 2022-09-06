Cyberpunk 2077 gets major expansion with Keanu Reeves returning – but there's a catch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting an expansion with Keanu Reeves set to return as everyone's favourite rebel frontman, Johnny Silverhand.

As confirmed by the developer during a special episode of its Night City Wire (opens in new tab) presentation, it was revealed that the first major piece of DLC for the action RPG will be called Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. The good news is that it's set to arrive for those on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC in 2023, however, the bad news is that anyone on last-gen consoles will miss out on the experience altogether.

Phantom Liberty will feature a new cast of characters set inside a new location within Night City. Several new locations were premiered during the trailer with few details shared about the story. It's all very dark and mysterious but is certainly making me consider jumping into the game in preparation.

The full Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire: Edgerunners Special can be watched below:

"Repeat after me. I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America. On behalf of all Americans, I thank you for your service" says an eerie new voice during the footage.

"You know taking that oath... bad idea," Johnny Silverhand then responds to close out the trailer.

Furthermore, Cyberpunk 2077’s latest update (patch 1.6) – also known as the Edgerunners update – will introduce equipable items from the upcoming Netflix anime to the game. Players will have the chance to don the jacket worn by protagonist David Martinez as well as wield a shotgun used by another character from the show.

Additionally, the update is set to feature a clothing transmog system, cross-platform progression, playable Roach Race minigame arcade cabinets, and more. This is set to be the final update for last-gen consoles, CD Projekt confirmed. Thankfully, you can easily upgrade any owned copies of Cyberpunk 2077 to next-gen hardware.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set to roll out sometime in 2023 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.