Best Oppo Black Friday phone deals: big discounts on great handsets

Oppo's Black Friday sale is officially underway, here are its best discount phone deals

Oppo Find X5 Pro deals
(Image credit: Oppo / Future)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

Looking to buy one of the best Android phones going? Well, you'd be in luck, as Oppo has announced its Black Friday deals on a huge swathe of its phones – and there are some real bargains in among the mix. 

To save you having to sift through the full set, however, I've compiled the best deals on these Oppo phones into a neat list below, so you can learn about the handsets available, the degree of discount, and figure out which might be the purchase for you. 

With price savings from £120 up to £500 off the typical recommended prices, you'll be able to find an Oppo Find X5 or X5 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Pro or X3 Neo, or Oppo Reno 8 for a cut of the usual cost. Take a look below at the offers available from now, 18 November, through until 29 November...

Oppo Find X3 Neo: was £599 (opens in new tab)

Oppo Find X3 Neo: was £599, now £249 (opens in new tab)

The lowest price offering on this list, there's a mega £350 of savings on 2021's sub-flagship device. It's a 6.7-inch display device with 90Hz refresh rate, a decent processor (Snapdragon 865) and top drawer cameras too. If you're not looking for the latest flagship or the fanciest design it's a savvy buy. 

Oppo Find X3 Pro: (opens in new tab)

Oppo Find X3 Pro: was £949, now £449 (opens in new tab)

Preceding the Neo (above), the X3 Pro was a real turning point for Oppo: it established the company's flagship design dominance and top-tier cameras. At launch it was pricey. Now? Not so much! There's £500 off the original price, so if you don't want the newer X5 Pro (below) then this X3 Pro is a great Black Friday deal.

Oppo Find X5: was £749 (opens in new tab)

Oppo Find X5: was £749, now £499 (opens in new tab)

The slightly smaller of this series, the X5's 6.55-inch screen is a little more palm-friendly than the 6.7-inch of the X5 Pro (above). It's just as powerful, though, with Snapdragon 888 at its heart, and a familiar and great-looking design. There's £250 off too, making it a Black Friday bargain. 

Oppo Reno 8 Pro: was £599 (opens in new tab)

Oppo Reno 8 Pro: was £599, now £479 (opens in new tab)

In our review we called this one a "reliable smartphone with plenty of power". It's not fully waterproof, but then it's a more mid-tier Android phone anyway (the MediaTek Dimensity 9100 suggests that). Still, with £120 off the list price, it's an attractive offering if you don't want a flagship (although those Find X3 deals above are impossible to ignore, I must say...)

TOPICS
Phones
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike has been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and is T3's Tech Editor. As a phones expert he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a full decade, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸