Cheap Apple AirPods are BACK in stock at Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon Cyber Monday sales… But probably not for long

Cyber Monday is bringing some great Apple AirPods deals. Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Currys and, uh, Laptops Direct all have cheap AirPods deals on, with both the wireless case and non-wireless up for grabs. Since Black Friday these deals have come and gone but this is the state of play right now.
Until New Year, it's unlikely you'll find cheaper Apple AirPods than this, whether you're in the USA or the UK. Or anywhere else, come to that. Right now Best Buy has the BEST best AirPods deal but with prices changing all the time, that might not be the case for long.
• Buy Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $165 at Best Buy – was $199, save $34
• Buy AirPods with wireless charging case for $165 at Walmart – was $199
• Buy Apple AirPods (non-wireless charging case) for $139 at Best Buy – was $159, save $20
• Buy AirPods (non-wireless charging case) for $144 at Walmart – was $159, save $15
Cheap Apple AirPods you can buy now in the UK:
• Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case at Currys for £168 – was £199, save £31
• Apple AirPods 2019 with charging case (non-wireless) at Laptops Direct for £128.97 – was £159, save £30.03
• Apple AirPods 2019 with charging case (non-wireless) at Currys for £138 – was £159, save £21
While its AirPods offerings keep changing (see below) Amazon definitely has a deal on is the wireless charging case (with no AirPods). So if you want to upgrade your gen 1 or 2 AirPods to wireless charging, now is your chance…
• Buy wireless charging case for Apple AirPods for £67 at Amazon – was £79, save £12
Cheap AirPods you might be able to buy now in the UK:
For reasons I don't understand, Amazon keeps changing the address where it has this next deal. So if you click on it and it claims to be sold out, try searching on Amazon for 'AirPods' and the deal might be there again. Or it might not.
• Apple AirPods 2019 (non-wireless) at Amazon for £129 – was £159, save £30
Cheap Apple AirPods you may have missed out on and which might come back (but don't hold your breath):
• Buy Apple AirPods with wireless charging case at Amazon for £159.00 – was £199, save £40 (Sold out, sorry)
• Buy Apple AirPods with charging case at BT Shop for £129 – was £159, save £30 (Sold out although more stock is due – click 'alert me' on the page)
These Bluetooth true wireless earphones are powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, turn on automatically and also support hands free control using Siri.
Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case £168 | was £199 | Save £31 at Currys
With the wireless charging case, these often even greater convenience than the standard Apple AirPods. Enjoy sublime sound quality and maximum on-trend points,, without having to fiddle around with cables. In stock.View Deal
Apple AirPods 2019 with charging case (non-wireless) £128.97 |Was £159 | Save £30.03 at Laptops Direct
Undercutting the competition by a cheeky 3p might be a masterstroke for Laptops Direct. Or it might not. Anyway, powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using your voice only. They turn on automatically and also connect automatically to paired devices. Just say 'Hey Siri' to activate the voice assistant feature. You can also double-tap the AirPods to play or skip forward. In stockView Deal
Apple AirPods 2019 with charging case (non-wireless) £138 – was £159, save £21 at Currys
Like the offer above but prefer a more household name to purchase it from? Then feel happy because you can get the same deal from Currys! We bet that is music to your ears, and bank balance, so long as you don't mind that extra 3 pence. In stockView Deal
• Buy Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $165 at Best Buy – was $199, save $34
• Buy AirPods with wireless charging case for $165 at Walmart – was $199
• Buy Apple AirPods (non-wireless charging case) for $139 at Best Buy – was $159, save $20
• Buy AirPods (non-wireless charging case) for $144 at Walmart – was $159, save $15
Why you should buy the Apple Airpods
Apple products have always been famed for their built quality and design and the AirPods are an excellent example of this mentality.
Apple has always put user experience at the forefront of everything they do. The AirPods are compact but last up to 24 hours with one charge, connect to your iPhone automatically and even turn themselves on automatically.
The long battery life is thanks to the upgraded H1 chip that now also supports hands free controls using the Siri voice assistant.
We most likely won't see an AirPods 2 until 2020, so if you want one, might as well get them now for a discounted price. They won't linger around for long for this cheap!
Top deals on stuff to listen to with your new AirPods
Audible: Save 50% on your first 4-months of membership | just £3.99/month!
New Audible customers can currently get 50% off for their first 4 months of membership. That means you'll pay £3.99/month rather than £7.99/month. After the trial period ends the price will revert to the regular £7.99, but the trail can be cancelled at any time. Planning on picking up a Kindle over Black Friday? Make sure you make the most of this deal as well!View Deal
Amazon Music Unlimited for free with any Echo device!
Just bought a new Echo device? This offer will get you 4 sweet months of Amazon Music Unlimited absolutely free. The deal is available for new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited, and after the trial ends you'll be charged the regular price of £9.99/month (or £7.99/month for Prime Members), but you can cancel at any time, even during the trial period.View Deal
Amazon Music Unlimited | UK offer | 4 months for £0.99
Get an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan for just 99p a month as long as you are a Prime member and you are a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber. This offer expires on the 6 January 2020.View Deal
Amazon Music Unlimited | US offer | 4 months for $0.99
If you're in the US, you can get an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan for 99c month as long as you are a new subscriber and you have an Amazon Prime account. This offer expires on the 6 January 2020.View Deal
3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free!
Just got a new Kindle or Amazon Tablet? This very welcome Black Friday Day deal allows you to enjoy Kindle Unlimited's library of more than 1 million titles, audiobooks and magazines for free for 3 months, with the price brought down from £23.97 to £0.00. Even after the initial deal expires you'll get great value for money, with the service then only costing £7.99 per month, though you can cancel at any time, even during the completely free first three months. What's not to like – give it a go now!View Deal
Black Friday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale– bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Black Friday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie