Best Prime Day Electric Toothbrush deals to shop in this year’s sale

We’re on the second day of the Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) 2022 sale and the deals are still going strong! There are hundreds of offers across the Amazon website that you can still shop today, including deals on laptops, headphones, TVs, smartwatches, video doorbells and much more.

This Prime Day, there have been great offers in the health and beauty department, specifically on electric toothbrushes. In the Prime Day sale, electric toothbrushes have had the biggest price cuts and since they’re in such high demand, we’re here to help you find the best offers for your budget.

View all electric toothbrush deals at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Shop the Prime Day sale (opens in new tab)

The best electric toothbrushes (opens in new tab) are designed to remove plaque, keep gums healthy and freshen breath. While they can steer towards the more expensive side, electric toothbrushes are a great investment that leaves your mouth feeling clean and is more hygienic than manual brushing.

The top electric toothbrush brands include Oral-B and Philips, and these two have been given the biggest discounts in the Prime Day sale. Popular models from Oral-B and Philips are up to 70% off right now at Amazon, so if you’re looking for a new toothbrush, you can save tons of money on one this Prime Day.

To help you find the best prices, we’ve rounded up the top electric toothbrush deals to buy in the Prime Day sale. If any of these deals interest you, you’ll have to act fast before the sale ends at midnight.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B iO8 Electric Toothbrush: was £449.99, now £159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 64% off on the popular Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush and save £290. Available in multiple colours, this electric toothbrush has 6 cleaning and whitening modes and uses AI to recognise your brushing style and coach you on how to improve.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B Pro 3 2x Electric Toothbrushes: was £139.99, now £64.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This better than half price electric toothbrush deal sees the Oral-B Pro 3 2x pack drop to just £64.99 in the Prime Day sale. The Oral-B Pro 3 has smart pressure sensors that measures and alerts you on how hard you’re brushing and it has 3 cleaning and whitening modes for a customised brush.

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000: was £569.99, now £169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £400 (70%) on the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 in the Prime Day sale. This massive price drop is on the popular DiamondClean electric toothbrush from Philips, and uses powerful sonic vibrations and pressure sensors to ensure the best clean possible. This toothbrush comes with two handles, two brush heads, two charger bases and a glass charger.

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300: was £139.99, now £49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 is now just £49.99 in the Prime Day sale. This is one of the best electric toothbrush deals we've seen in this year's deals and is a powerful toothbrush that removes plaque and deeply cleans teeth while being sensitive to gums.

(opens in new tab) Oclean Air 2: was £42.99, now £30.09 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a slighter cheaper electric toothbrush, the Oclean Air 2 has been made even more affordable with this 30% Prime Day discount. The Oclean Air 2 has DuPont brush head bristles that are kind to gums and teeth. It’s a lightweight brush that makes little to noise and comes with a charger base. Available in white, green, pink and purple.

(opens in new tab) Waterpik Ultra Professional Water Flosser: was £89.99, now £54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

To go alongside your new electric toothbrush, the Waterpik Water Flosser removes 99.9% of plaque and is more effective than dental floss or toothpicks. By combining water pressure with pulsations, this flosser powerfully cleans between teeth, and is gentle on braces, fillings, crowns, implants and any other mouth sensitivities. This £35 price cut takes the Waterpik Water Flosser down to just £54.99 in the Prime Day sale.

