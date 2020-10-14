Best Amazon Prime Day deals: The best UK deals, day two

Good morning! ☀️ Amazon Prime Day 2020 is now onto day two with thousands of deals available, many already sold out, and even more excellent new deals to go live throughout the day (Wednesday 14 October).

When we say there are excellent Prime Day deals this year, boy do we mean it. Right now, Amazon has got the Echo Dot available for just £18.99 and the Echo Auto for just £29.99. And if you were planning to buy a Kindle for some winter reading then you're also in luck: the Kindle Paperwhite has dropped to £79.99, which is a hefty £40 saving. A word of warning though: the best offers are selling fast, so if you see something you want, snap it up quickly.

And that's just a tiny selection of the many Amazon device deals on offer. From 4K TVs to tablets, and Beats by Dre headphones to Nespresso coffee machines, there are massive discounts to be bagged across every product category Amazon stocks.

✨ Featured Flash Deal (Wed, 10am): Ninja Foodi Electric Multi-Cooker £ 139.99, save 34%

Amazon tells us that outside of electronics and devices, some of the best-selling categories on Prime Day so far include toys, games and puzzles, skin care and make-up as well as wine and spirits. Family games like Jenga, Monopoly and Guess Who were among the top selling products in the toys category along with things like crafting sets and kids technology including cameras and smart watches. Beauty sheet masks, fragrances like Vera Wang Princess Eau De Toilette Fragrance for Women, beauty gift sets like Sanctuary Spa Gift Set, along with This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray: Natural Sleep Aid were among the top selling products in the beauty category so far.

Read on, Prime Day 2020 savings run until 23.59pm on Wednesday 14th October 2020.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will feature more than one million deals globally throughout the two-day event, from top brands including Philips, Toshiba, NESCAFÉ, LEGO, Nintendo, Shark, Samsung, Under Armour, Sony, Le Creuset and many more. Thousands of these deals are now available.

And it's not just Amazon rolling out the discounts. Further down the page, you'll find a list of the best alternative Prime Day sales from other major retailers. It really is a great time to get the items you'll be wanting over the Autumn and Winter and to get your Christmas shopping done early.

To get started simply use the nearby best Prime Day deals menu to jump directly to the products you want to view, or scroll down the page. Happy shopping!

Best Amazon Prime Day device deals

Today there are already great Prime Day deals to be bagged on thousands of products, as well as fat discounts on Amazon devices and services. Below we've got a list of the best Amazon device deals currently available, as well as some store-wide discounts and, of course, a comprehensive breakdown of the best deals curated into easily browsable categories. Keep an eye on those Amazon device prices, as Prime Day is traditionally when they hit their lowest prices, so you'll want to act fast as the prices tumble.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation | Was: £49.99 | Now: £18.99

THIS IS THE BEST DEAL YOU WILL FIND TODAY. Do you want to get into Amazon Echo and sample Alexa's charms for the first time? Do you have a network of Echo devices across your (smart) home and want to expand it? Then the Echo Dot for under 19 quid is what you want. Compact, fully featured, louder than you expect. View Deal

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Was £49.99 | Now £18.99 | Save £31

Echo Show 5 | Was £79.99 | Now £39.99 | Save £40

Echo Show 8 | Was £119.99 | Now £59.99 | Save £60

Echo Auto | Was £49.99 | Now £29.99 | Save £20

Echo Studio | Was £189.99 | Now £139.99 | Save £50

Echo Flex | Was £24.99 | Now £13.99 | Save £11

Echo Buds | Was £119.99 | Now £79.99 | Save £40

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug for £28.99 | Was £74.98 | Now £28.99 | Save £45.99

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + LIFX White Smart Bulb for £23.99 | Was £64.98 | Now £23.99 | Save £40.99

Echo Dot v3 + Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb for £38.99 | Was £99.98 | Now £38.99 | Save £60.99

Kindle Paperwhite | Save £119.99 | Now £79.99 | Save £40

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Now! Amazon Prime Day takes place on Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 October 2020.

Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals

Below is our roundup of the best Prime Day deals for home and kitchen items. Electric toothbrushes, hair clippers, security cameras and much more.

(Image credit: Future)

SodaStream Spirit Sparkling Water Maker with Reusable Bottle £69.83. Was £99.99 | Save 30% at Amazon

The original and best SodaStream lets you make fizzy water from plain old tap water, which is great in itself. What's more, you can then use said fizzy water in an array of other funky drinks, such family favourites like fizzy orange and what not as well as cocktails and anything else liquidy. This model comes complete with a 1 litre resusable bottle, which can be refilled as many times as you like. Finished in black it looks pretty cool too. View Deal

Nespresso 11399 Vertuo Plus Special Edition £67.99 | Was £109.99 |Save £42 at Amazon

Our favourite Nespresso capsule machine is now available for a knock-down £69.99 – an offer you simply can't refuse. The Nespresso Vertuo Plus by Magimix is a different type of Nespresso system that uses larger capsules than the norm – and that's precisely why we love it. This baby dispenses the tallest and creamiest crema in creme land – like sipping on a hot head of Guinness, only better.View Deal

Chilly's Bottles (500ml) | £20 £13 from Amazon

Amazon Prime Day isn't all about getting discounts on big tech items – although a big part of it is that – and saving 35% on Chilly's Bottles is a good example. Choose your perfect size and design on Amazon and save money. View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 £130 | Was £200 | Save £70 at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 was, until recently, by far the best Fitbit you can get. It's now down to just £130 because Versa 3 came out. But realistically, there is almost no functional difference between the two devices apart from the lack of built-in GPS, and cunning tech means you can pair Versa 2 with your phone and use the GPS on that. So unless you are allergic to exercising while carrying a phone, the Versa 2 is currently a GREAT deal. View Deal

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service | Now £74 | Was £149 | Save £75

This is the most comprehensive at-home DNA testing kit offered by 23andMe. Receive more than 90 personalised genetic reports, presented in easy-to-digest formats, covering things like your ancestry (including the number of genetic traits you share with Neanderthals), and health predispositions (including your at risk of Celiac Disease and baldness).View Deal

Smart home speaker deals

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation | Was £49.99 | Now £18.99

The Amazon Echo Dot, which is Amazon's best selling smart speaker, is now reduced by 62% down to just £18.99 for Prime Day. An incredible deal on a super versatile product.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was: £79.99 | Now: £39.99

This is the lowest price the Echo Show 5 has ever been at. Thanks Prime Day! You get all the functionality of the Echo Dot along with a 5-inch screen on which to watch videos, make video calls, view the news and recipes and control your smart home devices.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | Was: £119.99 | Now: £59.99

If you like the idea of the Echo Show 5 but want a bigger screen then this Echo Show 8 is the unit to choose. You get a 8-inch screen instead of a 5-inch one. Now reduced by £60 for Prime Day, with a choice of colours available.

View Deal

Refurbished Amazon Echo devices are discounted

Amazon has a lot of its refurbished Echo products available with price cuts right now, with everything from the Echo Dot though to the Echo Plus and Echo Show. Discounts are sizeable and each unit is like new and comes with a 1-year warranty.View Deal

Smart home security deals

Amazon Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini | £114.98 £49.99 from Amazon

This is where things get interesting: Amazon is bundling its Echo Show 5 smart display with a Blink Mini, giving you a saving of £65 and basically getting an Echo Show for £25 in total. It's the epitome of Prime Day deals excellence.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 + Ring Indoor Cam | £168.99 £69.99 from Amazon

Closing out the unbelievable deals from Amazon is perhaps the best one: an Echo Show 8 and Ring Indoor Cam (instead of the Blink Mini) with a discount of £99, a huge saving. The perfect way to get your smart home setup going.View Deal

Ring Spotlight Camera | Was: £199 | Now: £139

Prime members get a £60 price cut on the Ring Spotlight Camera, which offers smart security camera functionality with an LED spotlight, and alarm and two-way functionality.View Deal

Blink Mini | Was: £34.99 | Now: £24.99

With its 1080p video and 2-way audio system, the Blink Mini is an incredible capable, stylish and compact indoor home smart security camera. It excels at letting you keep an eye on your home, as well as speak and see family members remotes. It is now only £24.99 thanks to a Prime Day price cut.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro | was £229.00 | now £149.00 on Amazon

The advanced version of Amazon's doorbell, the Pro offers a professional installation mode if you want to hardwire the Ring camera to replace your existing hardware – which means it'll never run out of battery. The Pro includes a Chime speaker to broadcast notifications around the house, while all the usual Alexa functionality applies. View Deal

All-New Ring Video Doorbell | was £89.00 | now £59.00 on Amazon

Amazon's flagship Ring product has been retooled for a new decade. With 1080p video capabilities, improved motion detection and night vision, you can see (and speak to) anyone from your phone, laptop, tablet or Alexa device. Includes a 30-day free trial of Ring Protect Plan.View Deal

Ring Floodlight Cam | was £249.00 | now £169.00 from Amazon

Save a huge £80 on this mammoth Ring Floodlight Cam deal. The camera contains the same awesome functionalities as the other outdoor cams, including notifications sent to your phone and the ability to communicate from any smart device, but it also has two built-in floodlights to deter intruders and help you see who's calling. View Deal

Ring Indoor Cam | was £47.99 | now £34.99 at Amazon

Ring's indoor "nannycam" style product. You can complete your Ring network with multiple indoor cams, whether you want to keep an eye on certain rooms while you're away to keep your valuables safe, or you just want to tell the kids to stay away from the unhealthy snacks thanks to the two-way conversation ability. View Deal

Ring Stick Up Cam Elite with Two-Way Talk | was £179.00 | now £119.00 on Amazon

Save a massive £60 on this two-way talk outdoor camera. The stick-up function allows you to put it anywhere, with no need for expensive wiring, providing a notification as soon as movement is detected and lets you use your Alexa functionality indoors as a receiver. View Deal

Smart home WiFi deals

Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi system 3-pack | Was: £249 | Now: £149.40

If your home WiFi is slow and patchy then a mesh network system is what you need. Here, Amazon has the Eero Mesh Wi-Fi system discounted by £99.60, which drops its price from £249 to only £149.40. The 3-pack can cover right up to 460 square meters, so even the largest houses are covered.View Deal

Amazon Eero Router | £99 £59.40 from Amazon

If you have bad WiFi and nothing seems to solve the problem, it's well worth getting an Eero extender: fast WiFi anywhere through your flat or house, and you can grab bundles of three if there are any really hard-to-reach places.View Deal

Small kitchen appliance deals

SodaStream Crystal Sparkling Water Maker with Reusable Glass Bottle £99.00 | Was £149.00 | Save 34% at Amazon

This Crystal model looks a treat as well as being brilliant at producing lots of the fizzy stuff. It produces instant carbonated water at home simply by filling it with tap water. The reusable glass bottle means you'll need less plastic containers too, which is a win for the environment. As with other models in the range, you get the benefit of a sizeable 2 year warranty for good measure.View Deal

NutriBullet Balance 9 Piece Set with Smart Nutrition Sensor | On sale for £118 | Was £149.99 | You save £31.99 at Amazon

The NutriBullet Balance power output is 1,200 Watts, enough oomph to pulverise all manners of fruit and veg into a fine, drinkable, nutritious pulp for you. This smart blender has a built-in scale and connects to the NutriBullet App where you can check and follow recipes.View Deal

Nespresso XN903840 Vertuo Plus £69.99 | Was £179.99 | Save £110.00 saving 61% at Amazon

This Nespresso pod machine offers the ultimate in convenience as it lets you use one machine to create five different drinks. It'll quickly and efficiently produce Alto, regular coffee, Gran Lungo, Double Espresso and Espresso. You get the benefit of three different capsule sizes too. You also get access to 50 free Nespresso Vertuo Coffee capsules and 2 free months of coffee subscription.View Deal

Nespresso BNE800 Creatista Sage £284.99 | £449.95 | £164.96 save 37% at Amazon

The Nespresso BNE800 Creatista Sage is a beautiful bit of coffee making kit, which comes in stuffing brushed stainless steel. Aside from the dazzling looks you get rapid heat up of just three seconds plus all of your favourite coffee choices. Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte Machiatto and more besides, this is a machine that does it all thanks to handy capsules. Surprisingly easy to clean too, this model comes with a 480ml milk jug for extra frothy brews every time.

View Deal

Nespresso, Pod Coffee Machine by Krups £62.99. Was £179.99 | Save £117.00, save 65% at Amazon

This great looking pod machine is perfect for coffee lovers who want a quick and simple brewing solution that offers three different capsule sizes, so you can make drinks to suit your taste. New Centrifusion technology built in to the design produces better coffee too, with Alto, Gran Lungo, Double Espresso and more just 15 to 20 seconds away thanks to the zippy heat up time. This model also comes with access to 50 free Nespresso coffee capsules and 2 free months of coffee subscription.

View Deal

Nespresso 11399 Vertuo Plus Special Edition, by Magimix | £67.99. Was £109.99 | Save £42.00 save 38% at Amazon

This Nespresso comes with tantalizing looks plus plenty of great new technology to produce fab coffee. Thanks to its Centrifusion technology the machine lets you produce lots of Espressos, Gran Lungo's, regular coffee and Alto using its one button operation. Capsule are automatically ejected too. Energy saving is aided by an auto off mode. It's a great little do-it-all machine.View Deal

Krups EA907D40 Automatic Espresso Bean to Cup Coffee Machine £869.99 | Was £1,399.99 | Save £530 at Amazon

From our experience, Krups produces some of the best and most reliable espresso machines on the market. This automatic bean-to-cup model produces 17 different styles of black coffee (from ristretto to cappuccino) and the whole process from bean to cup runs smoothly and with zero human input. The price of this machine is normally out of reach for most espresso fiends but this new low price is almost too good to ignore.

View Deal

Nespresso 11399 Vertuo Plus Special Edition £67.99 | Was £109.99 |Save £42 at Amazon

We're on record as saying this is the best Nespresso machine you can get – and it is. At this price, you'd be crazy to pass it by if you have any desire to 'rock the Nespress'View Deal

De'Longhi Autentica Plus bean-to-cup £329.99 | Was £649.99 | Save £320

De'Longhi is a major player in coffeeland and this highly-rated bean-to-cup is going for a song. Most bean-to-cup machines are as wide as they are tall but this one measures just 20cm in width. The Autentica Plus comes with simple touch operation and produces excellent espressos and cappuccinos. At a smidge under £330, this one's a veritable bargain.View Deal

Breville All-in-One Coffee House £129.99| Was £219.99 | Save £90 at Amazon

If you and others in the family prefer a variety of coffee styles, then this is the machine for you because it not only whips up a freshly-made espresso using pre-ground coffee, it also makes filter coffee and is even compatible with Dolce Gusto coffee capsules. The Breville All-in-One has garnered a wealth of positive Amazon reviews – at this knock-down price, it's a no brainer.View Deal

Alessi 3-Cup Espresso Coffee Maker £94.99 | Was £120 | Save £46.01 at Amazon

This espresso coffee maker uses the old-fashioned percolating method to extract a big-hitting brew. Designed by Richard Sapper in 1979, the Alessi works without electricity – simply pour some water in the chamber, fill the basket with your favourite fresh blend and pop it on the cooker hob.View Deal

You'll need something to put in these coffee machines, of course. Just as well that Amazon also has these deals on Nespresso pods, various other types of pod, and actual coffee beans – remember them?

George Foreman grill & griddle | Was: £74.99 | Now: £49

Get both a grill and griddle in one here with this versatile George Foreman cooking product, which is reduced in the Amazon Prime Day sale by 46%. Tasty deal, tastier food.View Deal

Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine | Was: £199.99 | Now: £87.99

This Krups Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine is reduced by a better-than-half-price 56% for Amazon Prime Day. It also comes with the ability to claim 50 free coffee capsules. A great machine from one of the world's most respected coffee brands.View Deal

Ninja Foodi Max Multi-Cooker | Was: £229.99 | Now: £189

An air fryer and pressure cooker in one makes this a brilliant cooking companion, and thanks to its large 7.5 litre capacity, it is big enough for an entire family, too. Now reduced by 18% down to just £189 for Amazon Prime Day. View Deal

Le Creuset and kitchenware deals

Le Creuset 31cm Oval Griddle Volcanic £87.99 | Was £110.00 | Save £22.01 at Amazon

This is a hugely practical kitchenware accessory that is made from enamelled cast iron, so you get all of the even heat distribution and retention as per Le Creuset casserole dishes. You can use it on a variety of heat sources too, including induction. The griddle is dishwasher safe and comes with an unbeatable lifetime guarantee. View Deal

AmazonBasics kitchenware 20% off

Okay, now we're talking. From Brita-compatible water filters to some perfectly passable plates and cookware to juicers and coffee grinders, AmazonBasics has a load of superb value kitchen items that are now 20% off what was already a cheap price. The plates in particular are great for the price. Selling out fast.View Deal

Grooming deals

Oral-B SmartSeries 6000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush | Was: £229.99 | Now: £68.99

A simply huge 70% price drop on the Oral-B SmartSeries 3000 means it can now be picked up for just £68.99. That's a massive £161 saving on one of the best electric toothbrushes on the market today. This toothbrush delivers 5 different cleaning modes and Bluetooth connectivity.View Deal

Philips Series 5000 Trim-n-Flow PRO Technology Hair Clipper | Was £53.99 | Now £34.99 | Save £20.01 (36%)

Hair clippers were virtually impossible to buy online a couple of months ago, such was the demand for home haircuts. So if you're planning to take your haircuts into your own hands this autumn, you might want to grab these fast while they're in stock, shaving 36% off the price.View Deal

GHD Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners | was £109 | now £73.99 | save £35.01 (32%) at Amazon

GHD mark iv style has a round barrel for creating curls, flicks, waves or straight hair ceramic heater technology helps you create a smooth and professional finish automatic sleep mode safely turns the heaters off the style if left unattended for 30 minutes includes universal voltage so you get optimum performance wherever you travel GHD hair straighteners come with two-year manufacturer's warranty.View Deal

GHD Glide Hot Brush | was £139 | now £93.99 | save £45.01 (32%) at Amazon

Transform your hair in seconds with the ghd Glide: the first professional hot brushes for hair styling from ghd, which tames and smooths dry hair for quick and effortless styling. The ceramic technology and ioniser tames hair and minimises frizz. The hot brush maintains an optimum styling temperature of 185 ºC, for guaranteed healthier looking hair.View Deal

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL | Was: £475 | Now: £299.99 | Save: £175 at Amazon

This model of the Philips Lumea comes with three attachments: a larger one for the body, one for the face, and a precision attachment. It also comes with an integrated skin tone sensor for extra safety and a handy storage pouch.

View Deal

BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette | was £88 | now £39.50 | save £48.50 (55%) at Amazon

A unique composition between elegance and seduction. An intense & spicy scent with a purposeful, edgy, masculine character. Woods are key in the scent: BOSS Bottled Night introduces a scent replica of a rich & exotic new wood, Louro Amarelo. A oriental aftershave, the perfect gift for him. As an EDT spray, this will not overpower your senses.View Deal

David Beckham Homme Eau De Toilette Perfume for Men | was £34 | now £7.85 | save £26.15 (77%) at Amazon

An elegant woody, gently spiced Aftershave for men. With both citrus and woody tones, this scent is clean yet classic. DAVID BECKHAM Homme is a refined blend of woody tones and fresh spice notes. The fragrance opens with the freshness of citrus, ginger, pine and hint of fiery pepper. At its heart, a signature fusion of cashmere wood, leather and rosemary creates a masculine appeal. The fragrance finishes with a base of mahogany wood, patchouli and skin musk, giving homme a distinguished depth that intoxicates the senses. View Deal

Boss Bottled by Hugo Boss Eau De Toilette Spray 100ml | was £69 | now £54 | save £15 at Amazon

The fragrance contains fresh top notes include both apple and citrus fruits. In the heart of the fragrance lie the sweeter and warmer notes of geranium, cinnamon and cloves. At the base lie the notes of dry spicy scents of sandalwood, vetiver, cedarwood, olivewood, amber and musk create a distinctly masculine dry down. View Deal

Davidoff Cool Water Aftershave 125 ml | was £40 | now £17.85 | save £22.15 at Amazon

A fresh, masculine scent with notes of mint, green nuances, lavender, coriander, rosemary, jasmine, amber and tobacco. Cool Water is a classic, aromatic, and fresh fragrance. We'd recommend this if you're after a sharp, simple and very masculine fragrance. View Deal

Coach for Men Eau de Toilette 100ml | was £62 | now £41.60 | save £20.40 at Amazon

Coach For Men starts with a top note of crisp and effervescent green Nashi pear. A spicy burst of cardamom adds warmth, complexity and a subtle touch of sweetness. The scent ends with a textured base of vetiver – earthy, woody and green – layered with hints of suede and ambergris. Coach For Men is energetic, confident and cool, designed to give you a "New York attitude".View Deal

Calvin Klein CKIN2U For Him Eau de Toilette | was £40 | now £15.50 | save £24.50 at Amazon

CKIN2U for men by Calvin Klein is a charismatic aftershave. From start to finish, the suggestive cool musks linger throughout. This delicious journey reaches its climax with a warm vetiver finish. Calvin Klein IN2U is ideal for a younger gentleman.View Deal

Hermes Terre D'Hermes Eau De Toilette Spray for Men 100 ml | was £93 | now £57.76 | save £35.24 at Amazon

A fragrance created in 2006, Terre D'Hermés is, according to Hermés "for the man who is a poet by nature, someone who sees the extraordinary in the ordinary". Terre D'Hermès contains a large amount of woody notes, including Atlas cedar. It's also a mix of grapefruit, effervescent orange, gunflint, silex, pepper, baies roses, geranium leaves, patchouli, vetiver and balm of benzoin.View Deal

Abercrombie & Fitch First Instinct For Men Eau de Toilette 100ml | was £63 | now £24 | save £39 at Amazon

First Instinct is a masculine irresistible contrast of freshness and warmth, as exciting as the feeling of a first glance. Abercrombie & Fitch’s New Fragrance translates the exciting feeling of a first glance, an initial, powerful connection. The sparkling Gin & Tonic and Kiwano Melon notes amplify that moment. View Deal

Paul Smith Extreme Aftershave 100ml | was £26.50 | now £16.99 | save £9.51 at Amazon

A unique fragrance that's woody, spicy, and unexpected – daringly bold. You'll get a vibrant beginning of sparkling hesperide with fresh cold spices, a heart of incense, enhanced by floral hints of geranium and rosewood, followed by the comfort of sophisticated modern musks and mellow tonka beans.View Deal

Ted Baker Eau de Toilette Spray for Men 75 ml | was £32 | now £15.43 | save £16.57 at Amazon

Ted Baker starts and finishes with a clean yet citrus-y tone. Notes of Japanese Yuzu, Black Peppercorn and Coriander are elegantly placed in a calm harmony. It's now great value at just £12.View Deal

David Beckham Instinct Fragrance Aftershave Lotion for Men 50 ml | was £13.70 | now £10.64 | save £3.06 at Amazon

Who wouldn't want to smell like David Beckham? Instinct features contemporary top notes of bergamot, grapefruit and mandarin leaf, warmed with pimento, star anise, spiced with cardamom. A sensual base of Haitian vetiver, patchouli and classic white amber. View Deal

DIY and hand tool deals

Bosch PBH 2100 RE Rotary Hammer Drill | £52.50 | Was £99.99 | Save £47.49

The brilliant thing about this hammer drill is that it's excellent for drilling into just about anything. You get three different main settings, so you can just drill, hammer and drill or just hammer. Drilling, chiselling, it does it all. There's a cool measurement attachment too, which ensures you drill to the correct depth. Add on plenty of power, rugged build quality and the fact it's a Bosch and you've got an awesome powertool.View Deal

Bosch Professional 06019H8000 GSR 12V-35 Drills & Screwdrivers | £80.99 | Was £135 | Save £73

Instantly recognisable because of its distinctive blue Professional styling, this drill and screwdriver tool is perfect for any kind of task. The compact design means you can get into tight spaces, while the brushless motor delivers plenty of power. There's electronic motor protection too, which prevents overloading the tool and ensures you'll get years of great service from it.View Deal

Bosch GSB 120 - LI Professional 12V | £54.99. Was £66.99 | Save £12.00 at Amazon

Make light work of screwing and drilling with this battery-powered hand tool. It's been cleverly designed to optimised so that the speed can be adapted to suit the job. A keyless chuck means you can work faster and smarter too, while the cable-free battery-powered freedom it offers means that you can work anywhere without hassle.

View Deal

Bosch Cordless Sander and Polisher EasyCurvSander 12 | £69.99. Was £114.99 | Save £45.00 at Amazon

This is a brilliant tool for taking on all kinds of DIY chores. The cordless sander comes packed with power, but there are no cables, so you're free to sand or polish wherever you want. It'll take on all kinds of surfaces and materials too, including the likes of hardwood, softwood, metal and leather. A great little all-rounder.View Deal

Bosch Cordless Hedge Trimmer AHS 50-20 LI £89.60. Was £145.00 | Save £55.40 at Amazon

This excellent hedge trimmer is ideal for use all year round as it's cordless and has a beefy blade that can take on branches up to 25mm in diameter. There's a blade card so you don't destroy it on walls or paths and it comes complete with battery and charger, so it'll be good to go whenever you need it.View Deal

Deals on alcohol

Jack Daniel's Frank Sinatra Edition whisky, 1L £99.99 | Was £150 | Save £50.01

Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select was created in honour of JD's friendship with Frank Sinatra. Part of the whisky is aged in specially made Sinatra barrels, with deep-cut grooves in the staves of the cask, allowing more of the whisky to come into contact with the wood. 28% off for Amazon Prime Day. View Deal

Jack Daniels No. 27 Gold Tennessee whisky, 70cl | £63.19 | Was £80 | Save £16.81

Jack Daniel’s No. 27 Gold produced in the same way as Old No. 7, but then twice charcoal mellowed for an extra-smooth finish, and matured in maple barrels. Buy now with 20% off. View Deal

Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whisky, 70cl | Now £19.99 | Was £36.00 | Save £16.01

Light amber in colour, with flavours of caramel, mint and dark, ripe apples. Serve over ice or try making a Gentlemen's Jack with sugar syrup, lemon juice and bitters. Save 44% this Amazon Prime Day. View Deal

Home textile deals

20% off AmazonBasics quick dry towel sets

Pick up a bargain set of soft, strong 100% cotton bath and hand towels at Amazon right now. They're available in a range of colours and bundle options (just need bath towels? You can pick that option), with prices starting at just £9.59 before the discount is applied.View Deal

20% off AmazonBasics blackout curtains at Amazon

Block sunlight from your room with these blackout curtains from AmazonBasics, currently with 20% off. With prices starting at just £18.99 before the discount is applied, you're already getting a major bargain here. There's a range of colours and sizes available, and the reviews are extremely positive.View Deal

20% off AmazonBasics microfibre fitted sheet bedding at Amazon

Stock up on bedding at Amazon with 20% off fitted sheets, made from wrinkle-resistant, breathable microfibre fabric and available in a wide range of colours and patterns to suit your decor. These best-selling sheets are already a bargain, but now they're even cheaper – and extremely well reviewed, too, with a 4.5* average over 24k reviews. View Deal

Mattress deals

Emma Original mattress | RRP £499 | Now £334 | Save £164

33% off! The Emma Original is our favourite mattress right now, and if you're in the market for a memory foam option this should be your first choice. It's exceptionally comfortable, excellent quality and great value – even before this big price drop. Check out our Emma mattress review for more info.View Deal

Simba Hybrid Pro mattress | Now £734 | Was £1,069 | Save £335

31% off! Save even more on Simba's luxurious 7-layer Hybrid Pro this Prime Day. The mattress includes 5,000 Aerocoil springs to relieve pressure, and specially designed cooling foam to provide support. There's a 200 night free trial you can use to make sure you love it. View Deal

Pet deals

Save 20% on AmazonBasics pet supplies for Prime members

Amazon's range of its own-brand AmazonBasics pet supplies currently has 20% off for Prime members, from now until October 14th 2020. The range includes dog and cat essentials, from training pads to beds to cages/pens to cat trees, and a range of toys. When you browse the selection, the prices you'll see are without the 20% discount – the discount will be applied when you go to check out.View Deal

Other home deals

20% off AmazonBasics Luggage

Perfect for those looking to up their travel game, Amazon's excellent Basics travel gear is just the ticket. The deal includes everyone from stylish cabin luggage, to large duffel bags. You can even save on travel accessories, such as toiletry bags and packing cubes. Despite being AmazonBasics range, this luggage actually looks pretty good, so you'll definitely want to make the most of this deal!View Deal

Save up to 20% on gift cards

Here's a great deal if you want to treat someone this Christmas – and that someone could also be yourself if you want to snap up a tidy saving. Prime members can currently get 15% off gift cards for use at New Look, Footlocker and Bella Italia and 20% off Pizza Express gift cards.View Deal

AmazonBasics batteries 20% off

AmazonBasics batteries are already cheap – you can get 36 AAAs for £9! – but now they are 20% cheaper. And they're good batteries too – both Alkaline and rechargeable are on offer. Just put as many batteries in your basket as you like – be they AA, AAA or a saucy D12 – and if you are a Prime member, you'll get 20% off at checkout. But not a moment before you check out, sorry. Hey, now you have lots of batteries!View Deal

Subscribe to T3 magazine today and get 15% off!

For Amazon Prime Day, we're offering 15% off a subscription to T3 magazine – it's the perfect gift for Christmas for yourself or someone else. T3 brings you the tech never knew you needed to know about – we find the latest gadgets that could change your life, and our expert reviewers cut out all the junk that gets released so you're only reading about technology that's worth your time. Don't miss our special deal – save 15% on subscriptions, single issues and binders with the code SAVE15 when you spend at least £10/$10/€10. Offer runs 14:00 BST 12th to 14:00 BST 14th October.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day phone deals

Our roundup of the best Prime Day deals on phones means you can pick up a new handset for a fraction of its usual selling price, so whether you want a phone for photos, gaming, movies or anything else, we've got you covered.

(Image credit: Apple)

OnePlus 8 5G 12GB RAM/ 256GB SIM-free | Was: £699 | Now: £473

With a massive saving of £226, this OnePlus 8 deal is unmissable. The smartphone is a solid all-rounder, offers plenty of storage, and is 5G ready, future-proofing your smartphone for a good few years – or until you decide to switch things up with a new one. Available in the classic Glacial Green, Prime members can snap one up between now and tomorrow. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A51 | 6.5-inch | Android 10 | Was: £329 |Now: £254

For a mid-range Android smartphone, the A51 has everything you could possibly need: great camera, fast internals, loads of storage (which is expandable), and a huge screen. Plus, you're getting £75 ahead of Prime Day right now.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G | 6.5-inch | Android 10 | Was: £429

| Now: £386

This is exactly the same deal except you're getting a 5G-capable smartphone and slightly less off the retail price. Still, for under £400 you'd be hard-pressed to get an Android handset that's better.View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro | Was: £1,049 | Now: £924

The flagship iPhone 11 Pro gets a very welcome £130 price cut thanks to this Prime Day deal over at Amazon. A choice of colourways are on offer as well, and delivery is fast and free. There's a reason this handset is in T3's best phones guide, as it radiates quality.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G | Was: £1,179 | Now: £1,099.99

And, speaking of flagships, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is also discounted right now over at Amazon for Prime Day. A 7% reduction means a saving of £79. This handset is the best phone on the market today with stylish functionality, and comes with a hyper-premium hardware suite.View Deal

Doogee X95 Android 10 smartphone | Was: £69.99 | Now: £59.49

Doogee is well known for producing great budget Android phones, and here it's Android 10-packing X95 is reduced down by 15% to an incredibly wallet friendly £59.49. You get a large 6.5-inch screen, a large 4350mAh battery, as well as a triple rear camera system. Free delivery is included in the deal.View Deal

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G | Was: £349 | Now: £259

Here at T3 we specialise in reviewing and rating mobile phones, which is why we know that this is a fantastic deal. £90 off the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G means you get a 5G phone for just £259. That's a fast and powerful Android phone that delivers a rapid Android 10 OS, a large 6.5-inch screen, and state-of-the-art communications tech for, literally, a quarter of what an Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB costs. Incredible value.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 | Save $350 on Amazon Prime Day

Right now you can save $350 on the Google Pixel 4 at Amazon, and you can do that on both the 64GB and 128GB variants. The deal is available on both the black and white colorways, as well. Prices now start at just $449 with free delivery.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL | Save $350 on Amazon Prime Day

If you like a phone with a big screen then you can bag the same $350 discount on the Pixel 4 XL, too. The same options in terms of color and storage capacity are also available, and your phone of choice is shipped free, too.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day TV and video deals

Here is our pick of the best Prime Day deals on TVs and video equipment. Read on if you want to upgrade to a fancy new smart big-screen 4K TV and you don't want to pay full price.

(Image credit: LG)

Sony KD-55XH9005 55-inch 4K TV | Save £300 | Now £999 at John Lewis AND get £100 gift card

Grab this fantastic-value TV, which is not only a brilliant performer for movies – thanks to its full array backlight, Dolby Vision HDR support and Sony's top-notch processing – but is also the best option for gaming at this price. Buy from John Lewis and you get a five-year guarantee and you can claim back a £100 e-gift card, so it's even better value!View Deal

TCL C715 4K QLED TV (50-inch) | £499 £399 from Amazon

The 50-inch TCL C715 4K TV does everything bigger TVs can and is perfect for smaller rooms that don't need a giant display on the wall. All of the smart TV features are present and correct, the price is just lower.View Deal

TCL C715 4K QLED TV (55-inch) | £599 £499 from Amazon

If you fancy something a little bigger, but still want something that isn't massive, the 55-inch version might be a better fit. It's still 4K, and still has the smart TV credentials, but will still manage to fade into the background when needed.View Deal

TCL C715 4K QLED TV (65-inch) | £799 £729 from Amazon

You've made it down this far without clicking so that means you're after something pretty big and TCL is happy to deliver with its 65-inch 4K TV, perfect for watching TV and movies on the big screen.View Deal

Hisense AE7000FT 50-inch 4K TV | Was: £449 | Now: £349

£100 off this Hisense AE7000FT 50-inch TV is a great deal in our mind, with you bagging a huge panel and super sharp Ultra HD image quality, too. 22% off right now for Prime Day.View Deal

LG 43UN71006LB 43-inch 4K TV | Was: £479.99 | Now: £379

There is also £100 off this smaller LG 4K TV, too. You get a 43-inch LED panel with LG's excellent WebOS smart TV operating system, which lets you stream content from services like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Panasonic TX-43HX580BZ 43-inch 4K TV | Was: £499 | Now: £399

Panasonic's excellent TX-43HX580VZ gets a £100 price cut here, which is most welcome considering this TV delivers a 4K Ultra HD resolution, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10. A quality set that will be ideal for medium-sized living rooms.

View Deal

Samsung Q60T 43-inch QLED TV | Was: £589 | Now: £549

Sticking with medium-size 43-inch panels, Samsung's quality Q60T is also reduced, this time by an straight £40. You get a 4K LED panel with HDR10+ support and Samsung's excellent smart TV OS. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Panasonic TX-50HX800BZ 50-inch 4K TV | Was: £799 | Now: £689

For something a little larger than the 43-inch panels above, then this Panasonic 50-inch panel is a great choice. 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos audio and much more is delivered, making it a great upgrade for the winter holiday season this year.

View Deal

LG SN4 Soundbar (Black) | £199.99 £109 from Amazon

This is all about pushing lots of power and clarity. There's 300W of speaker oomph on offer here across three channels, including a dedicated speech channel for clear dialogue, with both HDMI and Bluetooth connectivity and a sophisticated wireless subwoofer. And you're saving £80. At this price, it's easily one of the best buys View Deal

LG SN7CY Soundbar (Black) | Dolby Atmos | £399.99 £209 from Amazon

If you want more cinematic sound, this model includes Dolby Atmos tech for not just the best sound quality, but also using two upfiring drivers for adding height into the sound – a key party trick of Atmos movies. Plus, you're saving a whopping £155 as part of Prime Day.View Deal

Yaber WiFi Projector Mini | Was: £259.99 | Now: £84.99

This is a simply massive price drop over at Amazon. The Yaber WiFi Projector Mini is reduced by 67%, a fact that sees its price crash from £259.99 right down to only £84.99. That's a straight £175 saving.View Deal

AmazonBasics HDMI cables 20% off

AmazonBasics HDMI cables are already cheap – you can get a triple pack of 3m, 4K-compatible HDMI wires for under a tenner! – but now they are 20% cheaper. They're good HDMI cables, too – very solid construction, and without a stupidly rigid connection between the plug and the wire that makes it a nightmare to plug in, and causes the connector to bend under its own weight. Just put as many HDMI cables in your basket as you like – be they HD or 4K compatible – and if you are a Prime member, you'll get 20% off at checkout. But not a moment before you check out, sorry. Hey, now all your TV and AV things are connected to each other!View Deal

Amazon Prime Day headphone and audio deals

The best Prime Day deals on headphones and audio are right here. Save £££s on brands including Bose and Beats. Your ears will love you and so will your wallet!

(Image credit: Future)

Marshall Mid Active Noise Cancelling (A.N.C.) Headphones with Bluetooth | Was £239.99, now £112.00 save £127.99.

These Marshall phones are so loud they almost make it to 11. However, what you also get is great quality across the dynamic range plus great damping of tiresome exterior noise. Custom 40mm drivers give you want you really want; lots of bass. Being wireless they're convenient, they'll go up to 20 hours between charges, take just 3 hours to fully recharge and feature a portable collapsible design. There's a velvet lining travel case too. Very cool.

View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones | On sale for £110.99 | Was £179.95 | You save £68.96 at Amazon

The Bose SoundSport Free buds are IPX4 rated as well as being sweat and weather resistant. Thanks to the three different pairs of Stay Hear+ Sport tips, you can make sure the buds sit in your ears securely and comfortably. Battery life up to 5 hours with each charge plus an additional 10 hours with the charging case. And they don't sound too bad either, you know.View Deal

Marshall Mode EQ in-Ear Earphones | Was £69.99, now £32.00 save £37.99.

Want something a little more svelte, but still with the Marshall logo? Try the Marshall Mode EQ in-Ear Earphones, which are wired but don't tangle without making an effort. There a 3.5mm jack, microphone and remote for call-taking and music control plus four different sleeves so they'll fit you're ears like, er gloves. Lookout for the super cool little Marshall logo flourishes along the way. Understated brilliance we think.View Deal

Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker | Was £169.99, now £119.00 save £50.99.

While you're shopping Marshall you may as well bag the Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker, which is akin to having a mini Marshall stack in your house. Cool, cute but deceptively loud. There's 20 plus hours of play time on one charge from the Bluetooth 5.0 beauty, along with water resistance. Get another six hours of play time with just 20 minutes of charging and, best of all, revel in the multi-directional sound. Finished in Black & Brass specially for Amazon.View Deal

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with PowerUp Charging Dock bundle | Was £143.92, now £88.99 save £54.93.

Considering its portable design the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is powerful! It weighs in at just 600 grams yet pumps out 80 watts. Better yet, that comes via 360 degree delivery, with oodles of bottom-end bass. A Magic Button lets you create one-step playlists for Apple Music and/or Deezer Premium+ too. This comes complete with the PowerUp wireless charging dock for easy peasy rejuicing.View Deal

JBL Tune 600 BTNC | Was: £79.99 | Now: £48.13

The JBL Tune 600 BTNC headphones deliver a lot of audio power in a lightweight and stylish chassis. And the cans are now reduced by 40% for Prime Day, meaning they are now £31.86 cheaper than normal. View Deal

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 | Was: £89.99 | Now: £49.95

This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2, which is fantastic Bluetooth speaker system that is not only waterproof (making it idea for outdoor use) but also delivers 360° surround sound. Now £40 cheaper in this Prime Day deal.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds | Was: £139 | Now: £99

The Samsung Galaxy Buds remains an excellent option for a true wireless headphones upgrade, and it is now just £99 thanks to a Prime Day deal £40 price cut. Three colourways are on offer, too.View Deal

Beats Solo 3 | Was: £179.95 | Now: £129

For iPhone users the Beats Solo 3 with Apple's W1 chip are an ideal pairing, as well as a great option for Android phone users, too. The headset is now reduced by £50.95 in the Prime Day sale, and can be picked up in a wide variety of colour options.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | Was: £179 | Now: £135

The 2020 Samsung Galaxy Buds Live cost a little more than the Galaxy Buds above, but do offer the latest bean-shaped design and tech from the South Korean maker. Perfect for Android users, and especially Samsung phone users. A 21-hour play time means you hardly ever have to recharge them, too.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve | Was: £199.95 | Now: £149

Bose's premium portable Bluetooth speaker, the SoundLink Revolve, is ideal for taking out and about when you want to listen to music. BBQs, beach visits and pic-nics are just a few of the usage case scenarios it fits really well into. Now available in both black and white with a £50 Prime Day deal price cut.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro | Was: £269.95 | Now: £199

The best set of wireless noise cancelling headphones Beats make just got reduced by £70 down to just £199. That's a straight 26% saving. Six different colourways are available, too, along with free delivery.View Deal

Vankyo C751 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones | Was: £49.99 | Now: £42.49

The stylish Vankyo C751 wireless headphones see a welcome 15% price cut applied to them at Amazon, a fact which causes its price to drop down to just £42.49. These cans deliver active noise cancelling tech and a long-last 30-hour play time on a single battery charge.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day laptop and computing deals

We're updating the best Prime Day deals on laptops regularly so you can get the best deal whether you're after a laptop for working from home, for playing games or for school or college.

(Image credit: Getty)

Asus C223NA 11.6-inch Chromebook | Was: £229.99 | Now: £178.99

There's just so much to like about this Chromebook Prime Day deal, but foremost among them is its price. With a £51 discount, the system is now available for just £178.99. Free delivery included.

View Deal

Asus C523NA 15.6-inch touchscreen Chromebook | Was: £379.99 | Now: £359.99

Like the Chromebook deal above, this system comes with a Prime Day price cut applied. This system offers more power, though, so if you need a more hard-core system then this is a great deal.

View Deal

Asus Vivobook F412DK 14-inch laptop | Now: £549.99

There's no mark down discount on this laptop but this is an excellent price, with the system delivering a suite of top hardware including an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and a Radeon 540X graphics card. Free delivery is included.

View Deal

Asus TUF FX705 17.3-inch gaming laptop | Was: £949.99 | Now: £774.97

A Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and GTX 1650 graphics card mean this is a gaming laptop with plenty of gaming chops. It's large 17.3-inch screen means games will look immersive, too, and it's a 120Hz screen, too, meaning games will look buttery smooth.

View Deal

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop | Was: £900 | Now: £799

A fat £100 price slash on the HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop means it can be picked up for just £799 thanks to Prime day. This is a very well specced system, too, with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti included.

View Deal

Dell S2419NX 24-inch Full HD (1920x1080) Monitor | Was: £139.99 | Now: £109.99

Here's a great early Prime Day deal. You get a minimal bezel Dell 24-inch monitor with Full HD resolution for £30 less than normal. That means it can be picked up right now for just £109.99. Ideal as a cheap primary or secondary monitor, and from one of the world's most respective computing tech makers, too. Delivery is free.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

Here are the best Prime Day deals on games consoles and the games to play on them. Keep checking back as we are expecting some bargains this year due the the imminent arrival of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Save £10 on Nintendo Switch bundles

Amazon has a load of good Nintendo Switch console bundles up for grabs right now that deliver the full fat system along with a game of choice. Games range from Lego DC Super-Villains through to Monopoly and Rayman Legends. Delivery is free, too.View Deal

Nintendo Switch and Just Dance | Was: £309 | Now: £279

The classic Neon Nintendo Switch combines the best of both worlds, with both a handheld and home console experience. The detachable Joy-Cons offer different ways to play, and can be paired with other peripherals to enhance and expand on your experience. It's definitely worth snapping up the bundle for the console alone, and we're sure you'll have a blast with Just Dance. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite and Minecraft | Was: £218.99 | Now: £199

This is a great bundle for younger players or anyone who wants the portability of the Switch for gaming on the go, and isn't fussed about having the home console aspect of the original console. What's more, the handheld comes bundled with the ever-popular Minecraft, which is great for kids and grown-ups alike. The bundle is available with the Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral, Yellow, Turquoise, and Grey.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite and Rayman Legends | Was: £212.99 | Now: £199

This Switch Lite bundle couples Rayman Legends with the Nintendo Switch Lite in all four colourways. The game utilises the Switch's touchscreen capabilities bringing an extra dimension to the gameplay. View Deal

Logitech G502 HERO gaming mouse | Was: £79.99 | Now: £49.99

A £50 price cut makes this top-rated Logitech gaming mouse a great option for those looking to upgrade. It makes T3's best gaming mouse guide, too, so you know it is quality. A 16,000 DPI sensor means incredibly precise performance, which is ideal when the online going gets tough.

View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard | Was: £179.99 | Now: £104.99

Razer make some of the very best gaming accessories in the world, and its BlackWidow Elite is a fantastic example of that. This is a seriously premium mechanical gaming keyboard. And it now has a seriously impressive Prime Day deal price cut applied, too.View Deal

PlayStation 4 Slim with 3 x PS Hits games | £254.99

There's months of gaming goodness on offer here for an affordable price point. This Prime Day bundle delivers the slimmer PS4 console along with Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Remastered. Some of the very finest games of the PS4 generation. Ideal as a gift or cheap second console.View Deal

Best Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals

There may be fresh PS5 pre-orders at Amazon over Prime Day – and our PS5 pre-order page will keep you up to date – and whether there are or not, there WILL be deals on other things to take your PS5 gaming to the next level. We're talking cheap 4K TVs, third-party peripherals and more!View Deal

Horizon Zero Dawn | PS4 | £11.99 from Amazon

This is easily one of the best PS4 exclusive games on offer, both as part of the deal and in general, letting players travel around a stunning, detailed, and futuristic open world environment, fighting robots and saving the world. Endless fun for all age groups. View Deal

Hello Neighbor | Nintendo Switch | £24.99 from Amazon

If you fancy something a tiny bit scary, but definitely not too scary, then Hello Neighbor on Switch is a fantastic bet. The stealth horror games sees you sneaking into your ever-learning and ever-evolving neighbours house. Frustrating and incredibly fun. View Deal

Dark Souls Trilogy | PS4 | £33.99 from Amazon

Speaking of spooky, at the other end of the spectrum are the infamous and incredibly fun Dark Souls trilogy, taking players to the deepest depths that will frustrate and delight. The bundle is made up of Dark Souls Remastered, Dark Souls II, and Dark Souls III, which usually sells for £54.99, so don't miss out on a bargain.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Odyssey | Xbox One | £15.99 from Amazon

Travel back to the Greek times and choose your own hero for the journey, a first for the AC franchise, with decisions affecting how the game develops. Everything you loved about the previous games in the series, now with sailing battles. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day camera deals

The best Prime Day deals on cameras mean you can get a super sharp shooter at a super smart price.

(Image credit: Future)

GoPro Hero 7 Black | Was: £249.99 | Now: £239.31

When it comes round to recording feats of daring do GoPro has the market pretty much on-lock, which is why this discount on its excellent GoPro Hero 7 is so welcome. It's a small saving, but you are getting one of the very finest action cameras on the market today.View Deal

DJI Osmo Action | Was: £329 | Now: £244.95

A strong rival to GoPro is DJI, and here its Osmo Action camera is reduced by £84 for Prime Day. That 26% saving bags you a 4K HDR-video taking action camera that has been very well received by many reviewers.View Deal

Instax Mini 9 with 10 shots | Was: £74.99 | Now: £59.99

If the idea of a modern instant camera appeals then the Instax Mini 9 is a great and stylish choice. This deal bags the camera with 10 shots for just £59.97. A super large array of camera colour options are on offer, too.View Deal

Digital 4K Video Camera Camcorder | Was: £115.99 | Now: £98.59

You get an absolute dump truck-load of top functionality with this digital camera, including 4K video recording and 48MP resolution image capture. It has a 3.5-inch touchscreen interface, too, and has WiFi built-in so that media can be transferred to another device quickly and easily. In stock now with free delivery.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day iPad and tablet deals

Below is our roundup of the best Prime Day deals on iPads, Android tablets, Amazon Fire tablets and more.

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon Fire 7 | Was: £49.99 | Now: £29.99

One of the very best compact tablets on the market today, the Amazon Fire 7 delivers an excellent lightweight slate experience for very little money. And now, thanks to a £20 price cut for Prime Day, it's available for even less money, and in a choice of colourways and with free delivery. A brilliant deal.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G | Was: £999 | Now: £849

The new Galaxy Tab S7+ is Samsung's premium tablet, offering handy multitasking and high refresh rate for a buttery smooth viewing or gaming experience. Available in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and the new Mystic Bronze, the 5G model keeps you connected while you're on the move, with blazing fast speeds and low latency.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ WiFi | Was: £799 | Now: £679

If jumping on the 5G bandwagon isn't something you're particularly interested in, or you don't live in an area where the network is properly established yet, then the WiFi model will serve you well enough, and it's cheaper to boot! Available in the same three colors as the 5G version, the WiFi-only tablet is £170 less than its 5G counterpart during Prime Day. View Deal

iPad Air (2019) | Was: £456.44 | Now: £407

Apple's third generation iPad Air houses the same A12 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone X series, and is a decent processor that should be more than enough for the average user. The price will fluctuate depending on the storage capacity you opt for, but with 64GB and 256GB options available, and three colors to choose from, you should be able to hit the sweet spot between the price and space you're after. View Deal

Amazon Kindle | Was: £69.99 | Now: £44.99

The Amazon Kindle remains the benchmark that all other eReaders are judged by, and right here thanks to this Prime Day deal, it is reduced by 36%. That means that instead of having to drop £69.99 to ring it up, right now that figure is actually only £44.99. Free delivery and a choice of colours are available, too.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE | Was: £399 Now: £349

If you want a new Android tablet then look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE, and especially not at this discounted price point. One of, if not the, best Android tablets on the market today, the Tab S6 Lite delivers top hardware, a spacious screen and great digital stylus functionality, too.View Deal

2019 iPad 10.2-inch WiFi and Cellular | Was: £479 | Now: £399

Apple iPad's set the standard for tablets, and right here the 2019 iPad with both WiFi and cellular functionality is reduced for Prime Day down to just £399. That's a straight £80 price cut. Three colourways are on offer, as too free and fast delivery.View Deal

Certified Refurbished Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet | Was: £129.99 | Now: £75.99

Amazon's certified refurbished products come like new and with a guarantee, so you're basically getting a new product but for much less money. Case in point this Fire HD 10 tablet deal, which puts it in your hands with a £54 saving applied. That's a price drop of 42%, and you can choose your colour, too.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day fitness tech deals

Many of us have been working from home for a while, so resolving to stay fit is more important than ever. Our rundown of the best Prime Day deals on fitness tech will help you achieve those goals.