The Argos Black Friday sale is live with savings on smart tech, beauty and kitchenware

We’re a week away from the official Black Friday deals, but some of our favourite retailers are kicking off their sales early, like Argos. The Argos Black Friday sale has officially started today (Friday 19th November), giving customers an extra week to shop amazing deals on their range of products.
Argos’ Black Friday sale is offering up to half price off on appliances, tech, gaming, beauty, furniture, toys and more. Well-known for their toy and game selection, the Argos Black Friday sale is the best place to look for cheap prices on Christmas presents and entertainment.
For specific offers from the Argos Black Friday sale, we’ve been keeping track of all deals available in our best Argos Black Friday deals guide. If you want extra guidance on the best prices and discounts in the Argos Black Friday sale and our predictions on what will sell out fast, keep reading.
Top Black Friday deals at Argos today
- ⭐ STAR DEAL: Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Argos’ lowest price ever
- ⭐ STAR DEAL: Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Argos’ lowest price ever
- Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Running Smartwatch: was £269.99, now £199.99 at Argos
- X Rocker eSports Pro 2.1 Audio Gaming Chair: was £169.99, now 119.99 at Argos
- Samsung 40 Inch UE40T5300 Smart TV: was £329, now £279 at Argos
- Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen Smart Speaker with Screen: was £89.99, now £59.99 at Argos
- Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7300 Electric Toothbrush: was £169.99, now £89.99 at Argos
- BaByliss 9000 Cordless Curling Tong: was £179.99, now £125.99 at Argos
- Black+Decker 1.5AH Cordless Combi Drill: was £120, now £80 at Argos
- Google Nest Hello Video Wired Doorbell: was £229, now £149 at Argos
- Hotpoint NSWM863CGG 8KG 1600 Spin Washing Machine: was £329.99, now £269.99 at Argos
- Braun Series 6 Electric Shaver: was £149.99, now £99.99 at Argos
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console Headset: was £59.99, now £34.99 at Argos
- Amazon Fire 7 with Alexa 7 Inch 32GB Tablet: was £59.99, now £39.99 at Argos
For more deals, visit our Argos Black Friday deals article or read on for star deals from the Argos Black Friday sale.
Argos Discount Codes
In addition to Argos’ individual deals on top products, they’re also offering discount codes on specific product categories, including jewellery, toys and mattresses. Check out the links below for more.
- Save up to 20% on Silentnight mattresses when you use the code SILENT25
- Get up to half price off on selected toys
- Save up to half price on selected jewellery and watches
- Get up to 20% off selected wedding and engagement jewellery
Star Deals: Half price discounts at Argos
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet & Case: was £99.99, now £49.99 at Argos
The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet is half price at Argos today in a range of case colours, including blue, pink and purple. This tablet has powerful Fire 7 features, and kids can read, watch videos, play games and browse the internet (comes with Parental Controls).
Dolce Gusto De’Longhi Piccolo XS Pod Coffee Machine: was £64.99, now £29.99 at Argos
The Dolce Gusto Piccolo Pod Coffee Machine comes in an extra small size and can make over 50 different drink varieties. It comes with an eco-mode feature that automatically turns off the machine after 5 minutes of inactivity, helping you save energy.
Kenwood KMX754BK kMix Stand Mixer: was £429.99, now £199.99 at Argos
The perfect addition to your kitchen, the Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer comes in black or white and makes mixing, whisking and kneading easy. This mixer has 6 available speeds and 3 additional attachments.
BaByliss 2662U Smooth & Wave Hair Styler: was £129.99, now £43.99 at Argos
The BaByliss Smooth & Wave Hair Styler heats up in 15 seconds and has 3 different temperature settings, so there’s little to no heat damage. The auto styling technology draws hair into the ceramic chamber and styles your hair perfectly, by Wave mode or Smooth mode.
BaBylissMEN Japanese Steel Digital Hair Clipper: was £99.99, now £49.99 at Argos
The BaBylissMen Hair Clipper uses precision engineered Japanese steel bladed for a unique and sharp cutting angle on all types and lengths of hair. The battery gives you up to 160 minutes of cordless run time and recharges quickly.
BaByliss 5753RU Berry Crush Hair Dryer: was £39.99, now £16.99 at Argos
The BaByliss Hair Dryer comes in a beautiful berry crush colour and uses ionic and advanced airflow technology that dries your hair super fast, even if your hair is on the thicker side. It smooths the hair and boost shines, giving you a professional looking blow dry.