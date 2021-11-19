The Argos Black Friday sale is live with savings on smart tech, beauty and kitchenware

The Argos Black Friday sale is here, giving you an extra week to shop popular products at discount prices

Argos Black Friday sale
(Image credit: Shuttershock)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen

By Last updated

We’re a week away from the official Black Friday deals, but some of our favourite retailers are kicking off their sales early, like Argos. The Argos Black Friday sale has officially started today (Friday 19th November), giving customers an extra week to shop amazing deals on their range of products.

Argos’ Black Friday sale is offering up to half price off on appliances, tech, gaming, beauty, furniture, toys and more. Well-known for their toy and game selection, the Argos Black Friday sale is the best place to look for cheap prices on Christmas presents and entertainment.

For specific offers from the Argos Black Friday sale, we’ve been keeping track of all deals available in our best Argos Black Friday deals guide. If you want extra guidance on the best prices and discounts in the Argos Black Friday sale and our predictions on what will sell out fast, keep reading.

Top Black Friday deals at Argos today  

For more deals, visit our Argos Black Friday deals article or read on for star deals from the Argos Black Friday sale.

Argos Discount Codes 

In addition to Argos’ individual deals on top products, they’re also offering discount codes on specific product categories, including jewellery, toys and mattresses. Check out the links below for more.

 Star Deals: Half price discounts at Argos 

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet &amp; Case: was £99.99, now £49.99 at Argos

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet & Case: was £99.99, now £49.99 at Argos
The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet is half price at Argos today in a range of case colours, including blue, pink and purple. This tablet has powerful Fire 7 features, and kids can read, watch videos, play games and browse the internet (comes with Parental Controls).

View Deal
Dolce Gusto De’Longhi Piccolo XS Pod Coffee Machine: was £64.99, now £29.99 at Argos

Dolce Gusto De’Longhi Piccolo XS Pod Coffee Machine: was £64.99, now £29.99 at Argos
The Dolce Gusto Piccolo Pod Coffee Machine comes in an extra small size and can make over 50 different drink varieties. It comes with an eco-mode feature that automatically turns off the machine after 5 minutes of inactivity, helping you save energy.

View Deal
Kenwood KMX754BK kMix Stand Mixer: was £429.99, now £199.99 at Argos

Kenwood KMX754BK kMix Stand Mixer: was £429.99, now £199.99 at Argos
The perfect addition to your kitchen, the Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer comes in black or white and makes mixing, whisking and kneading easy. This mixer has 6 available speeds and 3 additional attachments. 

View Deal
BaByliss 2662U Smooth &amp; Wave Hair Styler: was £129.99, now £43.99 at Argos

BaByliss 2662U Smooth & Wave Hair Styler: was £129.99, now £43.99 at Argos
The BaByliss Smooth & Wave Hair Styler heats up in 15 seconds and has 3 different temperature settings, so there’s little to no heat damage. The auto styling technology draws hair into the ceramic chamber and styles your hair perfectly, by Wave mode or Smooth mode.

View Deal
BaBylissMEN Japanese Steel Digital Hair Clipper: was £99.99, now £49.99 at Argos

BaBylissMEN Japanese Steel Digital Hair Clipper: was £99.99, now £49.99 at Argos
The BaBylissMen Hair Clipper uses precision engineered Japanese steel bladed for a unique and sharp cutting angle on all types and lengths of hair. The battery gives you up to 160 minutes of cordless run time and recharges quickly.

View Deal
BaByliss 5753RU Berry Crush Hair Dryer: was £39.99, now £16.99 at Argos

BaByliss 5753RU Berry Crush Hair Dryer: was £39.99, now £16.99 at Argos
The BaByliss Hair Dryer comes in a beautiful berry crush colour and uses ionic and advanced airflow technology that dries your hair super fast, even if your hair is on the thicker side. It smooths the hair and boost shines, giving you a professional looking blow dry.

View Deal
TOPICS
Deals
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.