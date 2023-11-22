Arc'Teryx Black Friday Sale is now live and it includes my fave Gore-Tex running shoe

Arc'Teryx is going all out this Black Friday, and so should you

Skier going downhill on snowy slope
By Matt Kollat
published

Arc'teryx is well-known for having one of the weirdest brand names in the outdoor industry. The company is also known for its gear's quality and gorpcore appeal. If you've ever toyed with the idea of investing in some cool Arc'teryx apparel, now is the time, as the Canadian brand just launched its Black Friday Sale.

Shop the Arc'teryx Black Friday sale (Women)

Shop the Arc'teryx Black Friday sale (Men)

To my delight, the deals include my current favourite waterproof trail running shoe, the Norvan Nivalis GTX (was £180, now £126). This Gore-Tex-enhanced alpine running shoe is designed for long-distance runs in wet, wintery conditions. It has a water-repellent gaiter, which not only makes it look rad but also prevents water from entering the shoes, which is a real issue with standard waterproof trail shoes. 

Another standout offer is on the Konseal 40L Backpack (was £140, now £98). Produced in a Fair Trade Certified facility, the Konseal can store all your climbing equipment and other bits and bobs. The large top flat allows easy access to your gear, and the internal organisation pockets ensure your stuff (e.g., keys) doesn't get lost in the large main compartment.

Below are a few more top offers from Arc'teryc. For more recommendations on anything from laptops and wearables to running shoes and headphones, check out T3's roundup of the best Black Friday deals

Arc'teryx Gamma Women's Pant: was £105

Arc'teryx Gamma Women's Pant: was £105, now £150 at Arc'teryx
The Gamma pants are the last pair of trousers you'll ever need to buy. They are soft, lightweight, and super stretchy – not to mention weather-resistant. They are perfect for hiking, trekking, rock climbing, alpine climbing, and everything in between! Now, 1/3 off for Black Friday.

Arc'teryx Norvan LD 3 GTX: was £180

Arc'teryx Norvan LD 3 GTX: was £180, now £126 at Arc'teryx
The Norvan LD 3 GTX is a low-profile, high-performance trail running shoe focused on freedom of movement and moisture management. It features waterproof, windproof and breathable textiles, providing comfort, support and protection on extended trail runs. Save 30% today!

Arc'teryx Konseal FL 2 Women's Shoe: was £125

Arc'teryx Konseal FL 2 Women's Shoe: was £125, now £87.50 at Arc'teryx
If you prefer an approach other than Gore-Tex, the Konseal FL 2 is your best bet. This minimalist, high-performance footwear lets you travel fast in variable conditions without compromising moisture management. Plus, Vibram Megagrip outsole for extra traction on uneven surfaces. Currently £37.50 off!

Arc'teryx Ion Rope Bag: was £60

Arc'teryx Ion Rope Bag: was £60, now £42 at Arc'teryx
In 2023, I grew to like packable bags. They are super versatile and allow you to travel light without compromising on storage space, which is exactly what I like when I traverse continents. The Ion Rope Bag weighs a mere 505g and is made of rugged 210d nylon Oxford to resist wear, tears, and abrasion. Save £18 right now!

Arc'teryx Cerium Women's Hoody: was £350

Arc'teryx Cerium Women's Hoody: was £350, now £245 at Arc'teryx
The cold is upon us, so you'd better get a decent down jacket if you haven't already. Arc'teryx's Cerium jacket has a high warmth-to-weight ratio thanks to its highly efficient natural insulation, which compacts well. It weighs only 290g but can be used for anything from hiking to snowboarding!

