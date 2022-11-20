Apple’s Black Friday sale lets you grab a £250 gift card

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to Black Friday deals, Apple prefers to Think Different. There will be no doorbuster deals on the iPhone 14, no spectacular savings on the AirPods Pro 2, no mega deals on the M2 MacBook Pro.

This year, like previous years, Apple prefers to offer Apple gift cards. It might not deliver the instant gratification of a really good discount, but if you're taking the long view it can help cut the cost of that iPhone 15 you're going to get next September.

The gift card amounts vary from product to product, but here's what Apple's promising for next week.

What Black Friday deals are Apple offering?

If you're planning to get an iPhone, Apple is offering a £50 Apple Gift Card with purchases of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE. And as always you can get a bit more off if you trade in your existing phone.

For AirPods, there's "up to" a £75 gift card with AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 2 and 3 and AirPods Max.

For the Apple Watch, you'll get £50 if you buy the Apple Watch SE. Trade-ins are available here too.

iPads come with up to £50 if you buy the iPad Air, iPad or iPad mini. Again, you can trade in your existing device (but don't expect much: iPad trade-in values aren't massive).

And there's up to £250 for Mac desktops and laptops if you buy a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini or iMac.

Last but not least, there's up to £50 with Beats headphones and with the Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro/Air, Smart Keyboard Folio or MagSafe Duo Charger.

These aren't massive amounts of money, I know, but if nothing else they compensate a bit for the price increases across the board on Apple kit outside the US this year. If you're likely to buy other Apple kit in 2023, these gift cards can help cut the cost.