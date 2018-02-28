Apple to release 2018 iPhone with massive 6.5-inch display – and it will be available in gold

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its largest iPhone yet this year, featuring a pocket-challenging 6.5-inch screen.

That's according to sources cited by Bloomberg , which says that this launch is part of Apple's plans to make up for lacklustre sales of its iPhone X.

That mega-iPhone would be even bigger than the current iPhone X’s 5.8-inch display. In fact, this won’t just be Apple’s largest phone but one of the largest smartphones out there. The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, by comparison, features a 6.2-inch display.

The new larger iPhone's 6.5-inch screen is expected to feature a resolution of 1242 x 2688. This is also going to be an OLED screen, like the current iPhone X offers.

Apple is reportedly working on a total of three new iPhones for 2018 hoping to wow us into buying more. So as well as the 6.5-inch iPhone, Bloomberg says we'll also see an affordable iPhone X and an iPhone X update.

Whether more affordable means less impressive specs in an iPhone X shaped frame isn’t clear. What was made clear was that all three of these iPhone models for 2018 will feature Face ID and that edge-to-edge screen of the iPhone X.

The second iPhone X will be an updated version of the current model which will sit between the largest iPhone and the more affordable iPhone X.

The new large iPhone and the updated iPhone X are expected to feature new A12 processors. The affordable iPhone X may remain with the same specs as the current model.

Apple is also, apparently, considering a gold colour option for the updated iPhone X and the larger model.

The new iPhone models will all, of course, come with the latest operating system in the form of iOS 12 which is expected to bring augmented reality support, deeper Siri integration and digital health monitoring. Plus you’ll get to use Animojis in FaceTime.

Expect to hear the official announcement of the new iPhones at an Apple launch event this summer.