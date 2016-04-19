Apple powers up the MacBook with new Intel Core M chips and longer battery life

Apple has relaunched its diminuitive MacBook line with a version featuring the latest sixth-generation dual-core Intel Core M processors up to 1.3 GHz, longer battery life and a new rose gold finish to add to the gold, silver and space grey (yeah, we're not sure what that will look like in Starbucks, either).

Battery life is now cited at "10 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 11 hours of iTunes movie playback" meaning that for email and web-work most of us should be able to get a full day's work out of it. We can't wait to see whether that works in practice.

The new Intel chips can Turbo Boost up to 3.1 GHz, while there's also faster 1866 MHz memory under the hood, too. There's also new Intel integrated graphics (HD Graphics 515) that Apple says will give a 25 percent boost.

Again there's a 12-inch retina display, Force Touch trackpad and the now famous USB-C port on the side of the 13.1mm-thick body. At least, a year on, USB-C is starting to get wider adoption, even if not everybody is up for it.

The new MacBook is available starting today, and in Apple's retail stores and Authorised Resellers tomorrow. Here's the pricing. Configure-to-order options include a 1.3 GHz dual-core Intel Core m7 processor with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.1 GHz.

1.1 GHz dual-core Intel Core m3 processor with Turbo Boost speeds up to 2.2 GHz, 8GB of memory and 256GB of flash storage for £1,049

1.2 GHz dual-core Intel Core m5 processor with Turbo Boost speeds up to 2.7 GHz, 8GB of memory and 512GB of flash storage for £1,299

There's also an extra snippet of news as Apple has also confirmed it is shipping 8GB of memory as standard across all configurations of the 13-inch MacBook Air.

We'll bring you a hands on as soon as we can.