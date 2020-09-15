Apple event leak exposes Apple Watch 6, Watch SE, and iPad Air 4 details

Apple's Time Flies event is set for later today, with the US tech giant set to reveal its new Apple Watch Series 6, the rumored Apple Watch SE, and a new iPad Air.

Of course, this is all speculation based on leaks and rumors, with Apple keeping a tight lid on the show's lineup, but our suspicions have been confirmed by yet another source with a solid track record who's thrown in some extra juicy details.

Twitter leaker Evan Blass has predicted that we'll see two size options for each of the smartwatches, with both LTE and Bluetooth-only variants available. Blass also suggests that the Apple Watch 6 will house an S4 processor, which was last seen in the Apple Watch Series 4 and replaced by the S5 in the Apple Watch Series 5.

We would've thought it more likely that the more affordable Apple Watch SE would utilise the S4 SoC, while the Watch 6 would get bumped up to the S6, so Blass' tip is somewhat unexpected.

- iPad Air 4th Gen: A14 and USB-C- iPad 8th Gen: A12X and Lightning - Apple Watch Series 6: S4, 2 sizes, both BT and LTE- Apple Watch SE: also in 2 sizes, also BT and LTE versionsSeptember 14, 2020

He also teases the impending reveal of two new iPads; we were expecting just a single tablet to launch this year based on the most recent rumours, but trusted leaked Jon Prosser has alluded to multiple models making a 2020 debut so the news of the iPad Air 4 being joined by the iPad 8 hasn't caught us completely off guard.

The iPad Air 4 is set to use Apple's new A14 bionic processor and will feature USB-C connectivity. The iPad 8 will retain Apple's proprietary Lightning port, and house the A12X processor which rolled out in 2018's iPad Pro.

We're just hours away from the showcase, and getting the official confirmation of the 2020 Apple lineup along with specs, prices, and release dates, so be sure to tune in with us for the latest updates.