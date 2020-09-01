iPad Air 4 new key features EXPOSED in design leak

Apple's upcoming addition to its iPad line-up had been rumoured to include two new models; a 10.8-inch iPad that will launch before the end of 2020, and an 8.5-inch model set for release in the first half of 2021.

We still don't know whether 2020's 10.8-inch iPad will be a refresh of the current 10.2-inch iPad or the 10.5-inch iPad Air, but leaked design schematics for this year's tablet have given us a clue as to what the answer may be, as well as revealing a handful of new features.

Shared by 91mobiles, the schematics come from a "trusted source" and show off a 10.84-inch display on a device that is said to be "slightly smaller" than the first-gen iPad Pro.

The documents reveal the presence of Face ID in place of Touch ID, a single rear camera and front-facing camera, dual speakers, four microphones, and a USB-C port. These features line up with leaked images of the iPad Air 4, with the only real difference being that the device is said to sport an 11-inch display. The only issue with this is that it doesn't match up with the size of either of the rumoured devices set for release, which we've been hearing about for the past few months.

The tablet also has a smart connector for use with Apple's Magic Keyboard – usually reserved for the iPad Pro, indicating that Apple may be drawing less of a distinction between its iPad Air and iPad Pro devices going forward.

It seems feasible that the 11-inch iPad Air 4 rumours and the 10.8-inch iPad leaks could be referencing the same device; after all, when they first began circulating, we were expecting a new iPad to launch in 2020, and a smaller one to follow next year.

At this stage, it's unlikely that a third device has entered the fray, that will also be making its debut this year, but we should be hearing the official word from Apple soon enough at it's upcoming event this October where we'll also see the unveiling of the iPhone 12.

Source: 91mobiles