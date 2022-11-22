Apple Black Friday deals: discounts on iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, iPads and Macs

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This Black Friday you won't see big discounts on the Apple Store. Instead, the Apple Black Friday shopping event will offer gift cards to the value of up to £250 with the purchase of Macs, iPhones, Apple Watches and more. It means that rather than discounting its items, you can use the money to buy something extra. The £50 that will come with the iPhone or Apple Watch will buy you an extra strap or a phone case, which will come in useful.

However, there are other ways to save on Apple products, and many retailers are already offering actual discounts on devices. The biggest savings come from older models and accessories of course, but if you really want to save on Apple gear, that's lots of choices out there.

You can find a full list of discounts on all Apple devices on our Best Apple deals page. However, for Black Friday, we've rounded up some of the very best options for you right here.

Black Friday Apple sales

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 12 mini: was £729 , now £629 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 14% – The iPhone 12 mini might be two years old but it's still a cracking phone if you prefer something that fits in your pocket. This is the largest capacity 256GB model and features an A14 processor.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 Pro: was £1,249 , now £1,189 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 5% – That might sound like a small discount but it's still £60. The iPhone 13 Pro is an excellent phone and if you're not fussed by the always-on-display and dynamic island on the 14 Pro, it's a good deal.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular: was £649 , now £479 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 26% – The Series 6 is a two-year-old watch but still offers great features for anyone new to the Apple Watch, including an always-on display and ECG app. This model has a cellular option too.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7: was £369 , now £319 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 14% – The Series 7 has a larger curved display making it easier to read. Plus you can get it with your choice of strap colour.

(opens in new tab) Apple iMac 27-inch (2020): was £1,799 , now £1,429 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 21% – Apple is yet to replace the larger 27-inch iMac with a silicon processor model, so for now this is your best bet.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2nd gen): was £139 , now £119 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £20 – The second-generation AirPods have that longer stem and lack the Spatial Audio features of the newer model but are still a great pair of earbuds.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 cases: was £49 , now £39 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £10 – If you need a new case for your iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Plus or Pro Max, you can save £10 on the silicone in a range of colours, and even the clear case.

(opens in new tab) Apple Magic Mouse: was £75 , now £63 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save 20% – The Magic Mouse is wireless and rechargeable, with gesture control for added useability. You can also pick up the newer black version for £10 more.

(opens in new tab) Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad: was £169, now £139 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save £30 – The Smart Keyboard turns your iPad into a fully functioning laptop, allowing you to type your emails or documents using a proper keyboard rather than tapping the screen. This model is for the 10.5-inch iPad (2021), iPad Pro (2017) and iPad Air (2019) but the newer model (opens in new tab) for the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air is also available for £159.