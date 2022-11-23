All these Apple Watch straps are under £15 in the Black Friday sales

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches on the market. Whether you have the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE or the all-singing Apple Watch Ultra it quickly becomes part of your life, making it difficult to go back to a regular watch.

One of my favourite things about the Apple Watch though is the ability to dress it up and dress it down to suit the occasion. With a sports strap, you are ready for a workout, but slide on a leather or metal strap and the watch can look just as at home with a formal suit or dress.

Apple offers its own wide range of straps, and most are interchangeable between models, but buying multiple straps can get pricey. One option is of course the third-party market. While these vary in quality, there are some good ones out there that won't cost you the Earth, and give you a change of look for your watch, when you need it.

We've rounded up some of the best options right now that have been discounted, making them among the best Black Friday deals that you can buy right now.

(opens in new tab) Ouwegaga braided solo loop (three pack): was £14.99 , now £11.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20% – Available for the smaller 38-41mm or the larger 42-49mm cases, this is a pack of three solo loop-style straps. You can adjust the size of the strap before putting it on but there's also a bit of stretch to it.

(opens in new tab) PearlSilk Alpine Loop-style strap: was £16.99, now £11.04 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 35% – This rugged-looking strap uses a metal g-hook to secure it to your wrist, much like the new Alpine Loop straps for the Apple Watch Ultra. This model comes in 38-41mm or 42-49mm sizes and a choice of colours.

(opens in new tab) DigiHero soft silicone straps 5 pack: was £13.97, now £11.18 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20% – If you're a fan of the simple silicone straps for your Apple Watch, these are a great way to broaden your options. This five-pack includes a choice of colours so that you can swap the strap to match your clothing or mood.

(opens in new tab) Qaznz leather strap for Apple Watch: was £18, now £13.5 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 25% – Leather straps give the Apple Watch a classy feel and this option lets you do that for under £14. There's a choice of 7 colours and two size options.