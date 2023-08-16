Apple are banking on you spending big with the iPhone 15

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With just a few short weeks left until the iPhone 15 range is expected to launch, it's safe to say the rumour mill is turning furiously. We've heard whispers about all kinds of software and hardware upgrades coming to the devices.

Now, details have emerged about the order quantities Apple has placed with their suppliers. And they're banking on you spending big this time out.

According to information reported by DigiTimes, Apple are expecting to produce around 86 million units of the new iPhone. Of that figure, a whopping 37% have been allocated to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. That's in spite of a rumoured price hike, which could see the device become the most expensive iPhone yet.

The iPhone 15 Pro is the next highest with 28% of the shipments. That narrowly pips the base model, which is expected to take 25%. Way out in last place is the iPhone 15 Plus, with a meagre 10% of the shipments.

There's quite a bit to unpack there. First, the Plus. It's not really surprising to see that Apple aren't forecasting big things here. Like the ill-fated Mini before it, the Plus hasn't captured public imagination especially well. Clearly, that's not something which is expected to change.

The base model is pretty much exactly what you'd expect. At 25%, it's doing its fair share exactly. The Pro is somewhat surprising. At 28% of expected shipments, Apple are clearly expecting this to be quite a big player. That surprises me – given its proximity to the price of the Pro Max, I'd never imagined it as a top seller.

Then, of course, there's the Pro Max. Is 37% of sales overestimating? Honestly, I don't think so. I've said a number of times that I don't think the rumoured price hike for the model will be catastrophic, and clearly that's a sentiment which Apple is echoing.

When you factor in the suite of upgrades expected to arrive – a 3nm processor, a titanium frame and a periscope zoom lens, to name a few – it's an incredibly attractive proposition. And lets face it – the sort of people who are going to buy the top spec iPhone aren't likely to be put off by an extra $100. It's never been an ultra-affordable product anyway.

The iPhone 15 launch date is rumoured to be the 13th of September. That means, we're only about four weeks from finding out for certain what is coming to the new handsets.