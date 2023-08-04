Apple iPhone 15 launch date revealed by people in the know

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There has been a lot of recent speculation on whether Apple's next major launch event would be delayed a touch, and that seems to be the case. Luckily though, it looks like it'll be just a week later than usual.

The company will reportedly announce the iPhone 15 series on Wednesday 13 September 2023, according to "multiple sources".

They revealed to 9to5Mac that staff in Cupertino have been told that no holiday requests should be made on that day due to a "major smartphone announcement".

It matches rumblings we've heard here at T3 too.

If correct, it should also mean that the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max should be available for pre-order from 15 September, for shipping from 22 September 2023. That would match similar availability patterns over the last few years.

The iPhone 14, for example, was announced during a launch event on 6 September 2022, available for pre-order on 9 September that year, and then fully released on the Friday after.

And while there was a staggered release of the different models last year, with the iPhone 14 Plus arriving in October, that was due to manufacturing delays that aren't expected this time around.

The launch event could also feature several new Apple Watch models. It's said that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 could make an appearance, along with the Apple Watch Series 9.

Other rumours point to a new AirTag 2 in the works, but that's unlikely to be announced during this presentation. It is said to be planned for 2024, instead.

Similarly, we shouldn't expect any iPad announcements, with anything new in that area more likely to be unveiled during a second event either in October or early next year,

As for the iPhone 15 family, the biggest change this generation will be the adoption of USB-C for charging. Apple has decided to get ahead of the EU rulings on charging standardisation and make the change long before the 2024 deadline.

We also hope to see a thinning of the bezel on the pro models, and the adoption of the Dynamic Island notch on the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.