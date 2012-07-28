Apple and Google to enter bidding war for Kodak patents

New reports have suggested Apple and Google are attempting to acquire 1,100 Kodak patents as the camera firm bankruptcy proceedings continue

As the two companies look to strengthen their intellectual property rights, Apple and Google are said to be the two front runners in the bid to snap up a collection of Kodak patents.



A constant cause of legal friction between the two tech rivals, Apple and Google are both said to be interested in purchasing the near 1,100 patents Kodak is looking to offload as the ailing former giant of the camera scene continues its bankruptcy proceedings.



Citing “people familiar with the matter,” the Wall Street Journal has suggested “Apple is teaming up with Microsoft Corp. and patent aggregation firm Intellectual Ventures Management LLC to form one bidding group.”



The unnamed sources went on to add: “The other consortium includes Google, patent aggregation firm RPX Corp., and three hardware companies that make phones based on Google's Android operating system.”



Allowing the companies to gain an edge in the increasingly competitive and lucrative smartphone scene, Apple and Google's apparent intent to acquire the Kodak patents hints at a possible raft of imaging improvements the two company's wish to bring to the portable gadget market.



