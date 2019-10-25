Announcing the Future Tech Awards 2019 – nominations now open!

As we prepare to say goodbye to another fantastic year of tech and we look forward to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and a whole new year of exciting new products and services, we can also announce the brand new Future Tech Awards, a collaboration across tech sites published by Future Publishing including T3, TechRadar, Tom's Guide, iMore and Android Central.

The Future Tech Awards have been created to recognize the people, products, and services from across the US technology sector that have really made a difference this year. And we're asking for you to nominate and vote on the best products and professionals in multiple categories to help us honor the ground-breaking innovations of the year.

There are four prize categories that make up the Future Tech Awards:

1. Future Choice: the best products, as voted for by a panel of Future Publishing's tech journalists. Read more about the Future Choice awards.

2. Reader's Choice: the best products as voted for by YOU. Online voting begins on November 4, 2019.

3. Future 50: the top 50 people, across five key tech industry categories including young leaders, content creators, and CEOs. The ranking of the Future 50 winners will be revealed during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. The highest-ranking recipients will be announced on January 8, 2020 at the annual Future Tech Awards ceremony. Nominations are open now until November 8, 2019, with a shortlist and online voting to follow. Nominate yourself or one of your peers now.

4. Tech Hall of Fame: decorated industry veterans and deserved recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Nominations close on November 8, 2019, with a shortlist and online voting to follow. Nominate one of your peers now.

Stay tuned for more details by following us on social media using the hashtag #FutureTechAwards, or visit www.TheFTAs.com for more information on the awards and to make your nominations. Or go crazy and do both.