Anker Black Friday deals are the perfect way to stock up on USB-C chargers

Whether you've just bought yourself a new iPhone 15 or are a staunch Android user, the chances are you could use an extra USB-C charger. Having just about everything charge via a USB-C cable is certainly handy but if you only have a single cable it can be frustrating.
The best thing to do then is to have a stock of USB-C cables and plugs, so that if you need to charge all of your gadgets at once, you're covered. Black Friday is always a great time to buy more accessories and this year you can get some great deals on USB-C cables too.
Anker is one of the biggest names in cables and chargers and its Black Friday sale on Amazon has some great discounts on all your USB-C needs. There are USB-A to USB-C, USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to Lightning cables, wireless chargers and high-powered wall chargers. Need more ports from your PC or Mac? There are even discounts on Hubs to keep everything connected.
Anker 333 USB C to USB C Charger Cable (10ft 100W): now £9.49 at Amazon (was £11.99)
Save 21% – A 10ft 100W USB-C to USB-C charging cable finished in a fetching red.
- Anker USB C to USB C Cable, 1.8 m 35% off, £6.49
- Anker USB C to USB C Cable, 10ft, 22% off, £8.99
- Anker 240W USB C to USB C Cable, 3.3 ft, 38% off, £17.49
- Anker Red USB C to USB C Cable 10ft 100W, 21% off, £9.49
- Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C Cable 1.8 m twin pack, 25% off, £8.99
- Anker Red Nylon USB C to USB C Cable 6ft twin pack, 20% off, £11.99
Anker Wireless Charger pad: now £9.99 at Amazon (was £15.99)
Save 38% – This simple wireless charging pad plugs into a USB-A port and is handy for home or the office.
- Anker Wireless Charger 10W, 38% off, £9.99
- Anker Wireless Charging Stand 2-in-1, 29% off, £24.99
Anker USB C Plug, 100W Charger: now £25.99 at Amazon (was £39.99)
Save 35% – This 100W fast charger comes with a 5ft USB-C to USB-C cable.
- Anker USB C Plug Fast Charger, 30% off, £13.99
- Anker 45W USB C Plug, Super Fast Charger, 32% off, £16.99
- Anker 47W USB C Plug, 2-Port Charger, 33% off, £19.99
- Anker 67W USB C Plug, 3-Port Charger, 24% off, £37.99
- Anker 100W USB C Plug, 3-Port Charger, 24%, £41.99
- Anker 120W USB C Plug, 3-Port Charger, 30% off, £59.49
Anker 341 USB-C Hub (7-in-1) Hub: now £26.99 at Amazon (was £36.99)
Save 27% – This 7-in-1 hub has a USB-C connector for your Mac or PC and then a 4K HDMI, USB-C, 2x USB-A, Micro-SD and SD card reader slots.
- Anker 240W USB C Plug, 4-Port Hub, 25% off, £149.99
- Anker 65W USB C Plug, 4-Port Hub, 30% off, £27.99
- Anker USB C Hub (5-in-1) Hub, 17% off, £19.99
- Anker USB-C Hub (7-in-1) 100W Hub, 27% off, £26.99
- Anker USB C Hub, 8-in-1 USB C Hub, 29% off, £49.99