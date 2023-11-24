Anker Black Friday deals are the perfect way to stock up on USB-C chargers

USB-C cables, chargers and hubs all with big discounts on Amazon

Anker Black Friday deals
Whether you've just bought yourself a new iPhone 15 or are a staunch Android user, the chances are you could use an extra USB-C charger. Having just about everything charge via a USB-C cable is certainly handy but if you only have a single cable it can be frustrating. 

The best thing to do then is to have a stock of USB-C cables and plugs, so that if you need to charge all of your gadgets at once, you're covered. Black Friday is always a great time to buy more accessories and this year you can get some great deals on USB-C cables too. 

Anker is one of the biggest names in cables and chargers and its Black Friday sale on Amazon has some great discounts on all your USB-C needs. There are USB-A to USB-C, USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to Lightning cables, wireless chargers and high-powered wall chargers. Need more ports from your PC or Mac? There are even discounts on Hubs to keep everything connected. 

Anker 333 USB C to USB C Charger Cable (10ft 100W):  now £9.49 at Amazon

Anker 333 USB C to USB C Charger Cable (10ft 100W): now £9.49 at Amazon (was £11.99)
Save 21% – A 10ft 100W USB-C to USB-C charging cable finished in a fetching red.

Anker Wireless Charger pad:  now £9.99 at Amazon

Anker Wireless Charger pad: now £9.99 at Amazon (was £15.99)
Save 38% – This simple wireless charging pad plugs into a USB-A port and is handy for home or the office.

Anker USB C Plug, 100W Charger:  now £25.99 at Amazon

Anker USB C Plug, 100W Charger: now £25.99 at Amazon (was £39.99)
Save 35% – This 100W fast charger comes with a 5ft USB-C to USB-C cable.

Anker 341 USB-C Hub (7-in-1) Hub:  now £26.99 at Amazon

Anker 341 USB-C Hub (7-in-1) Hub: now £26.99 at Amazon (was £36.99)
Save 27% – This 7-in-1 hub has a USB-C connector for your Mac or PC and then a 4K HDMI, USB-C, 2x USB-A, Micro-SD and SD card reader slots.

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

