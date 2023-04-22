Android 14 is coming to the best Samsung phones this year. Is yours one of them?

The move to Android 14 has begun, and Samsung's made it clear which of its best phones are going to get it

Samsung Galaxy S23 series
One of my favourite things about phones is new-OS joy: even the very best phones feel even better with a shiny new operating system on them. Now that Google has started publishing developer previews of Android 14, the next generation of its mobile OS, the process of moving phones to the best Android yet has begun – and while you won't get it until later this year, Samsung has helpfully made it clear which of the best Samsung phones it'll be offering the update to.

With Samsung phones, Android doesn't come directly from Google as it does with some of the other best Android phones. Instead, it comes packaged with the latest One UI version, which for Android 14 will be One UI 6.0.

Will your phone be eligible? The nice people at SamMobile (opens in new tab) have spotted the Samsung update list, and here's which phones will be getting Android 14 later this year.

Which Samsung Galaxy S phones will be getting Android 14?

  • Galaxy S23 Ultra 
  • Galaxy S23+ 
  • Galaxy S23 
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra 
  • Galaxy S22+ 
  • Galaxy S22 
  • Galaxy S21 FE 
  • Galaxy S21 
  • Ultra Galaxy S21+ 
  • Galaxy S21

Which Samsung folding phones will be getting Android 14?

  • Galaxy Z Fold 4 
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4 
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3 
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3

Which Samsung Galaxy A Series phones will be getting Android 14?

  • Galaxy A73 
  • Galaxy A72 
  • Galaxy A53 
  • Galaxy A52 (A52 5G, A52s) 
  • Galaxy A33 
  • Galaxy A23 
  • Galaxy A14 
  • Galaxy A13 
  • Galaxy A04s

Which Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets will get Android 14?

  • Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 
  • Galaxy Tab S8+ 
  • Galaxy Tab S8

So there you have it. We don't know exactly when Android 14 will make its way to Samsung devices, but if Google and Samsung stick to their usual timetables we should see it this Autumn/Fall. We will of course keep you updated.

