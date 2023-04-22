Android 14 is coming to the best Samsung phones this year. Is yours one of them?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

One of my favourite things about phones is new-OS joy: even the very best phones feel even better with a shiny new operating system on them. Now that Google has started publishing developer previews of Android 14, the next generation of its mobile OS, the process of moving phones to the best Android yet has begun – and while you won't get it until later this year, Samsung has helpfully made it clear which of the best Samsung phones it'll be offering the update to.

With Samsung phones, Android doesn't come directly from Google as it does with some of the other best Android phones. Instead, it comes packaged with the latest One UI version, which for Android 14 will be One UI 6.0.

Will your phone be eligible? The nice people at SamMobile (opens in new tab) have spotted the Samsung update list, and here's which phones will be getting Android 14 later this year.

Which Samsung Galaxy S phones will be getting Android 14?

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21

Ultra Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21

Which Samsung folding phones will be getting Android 14?

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Which Samsung Galaxy A Series phones will be getting Android 14?

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A52 (A52 5G, A52s)

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A14

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A04s

Which Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets will get Android 14?

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8

So there you have it. We don't know exactly when Android 14 will make its way to Samsung devices, but if Google and Samsung stick to their usual timetables we should see it this Autumn/Fall. We will of course keep you updated.