Amazon's new trade-in program gets you vouchers you can spend in the Black Friday sales

Are you planning to snap up some bargains in the Black Friday sales this year but thinking it would be nice to get a bit of a cash windfall to pay for your purchases? Then prepare to go through your cupboards and attics because Amazon UK has just launched a trade-in program in the UK, giving you the opportunity to trade in your old devices such as Amazon devices, smartphones and video game consoles in exchange for an Amazon.co.uk gift card which you could then spend on the best Amazon Black Friday deals of 2021.

Amazon says it is doing this to "reduce environmental impact and increase the number of devices that are recycled or refurbished while making purchases for new devices more affordable for our customers."

Here's how you can claim a gift card for your old unwanted stuff.

1. Go to amazon.co.uk/trade-in and select the device you’d like to trade in and then answer six questions about its condition.

2. Print a shipping label and send your device to Amazon for free within 21 days.

3. After sending your device and receiving the appraisal, an Amazon.co.uk gift card will be credited towards your account.

Amazon explains that devices that have been accepted for trade in are then tested and graded to determine their condition and the device will either be re-sold or recycled. When answering the questions about the device's condition, you can decide how they want to proceed in case Amazon has to adjust the trade-in value – for example, if the condition of the device upon receipt is different than you submitted. In that case, you can then choose between accepting to receive between the best value and the minimum value or not to accept the adjusted value and get back your device at no additional cost.

