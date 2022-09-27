Amazon's early Black Friday Prime Early Access Sale set for October

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon has officially announced the Prime Early Access Sale, an early Black Friday sale / second Prime Day that's slated for an early October start date.

Somewhat expected throughout the year, rumors of a second Prime Day made the rounds around the net – both from Amazon itself as well as online sources. The upcoming savings event, however, was officially confirmed this past Monday with Amazon setting up a special landing page (opens in new tab) for the upcoming sale.

Acting as both an early Amazon Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) as well as a second Prime Day (opens in new tab), the event is expected to feature a huge offering of deals and discounts on both newer products as well as Amazon's standard selection. Toys, games, clothing, appliances, you name it.

Scheduled for an October 11 start date, the two day event is everyone's chance to get in on some of the best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) ahead of the holiday rush. Tighter budgets, supply chain shortages, and other economic issues have made the past year a bit of a drag when it comes to shopping, so any opportunity to get ahead of the pack is welcome.

If you're hoping to get some holiday shopping done early this year, this is the event to do it with. Amazon's selection covers just about everything you'll be looking for, and thanks to the upcoming Prime Early Access Sale chances are what you're looking for will be on sale. There's no guarantee, however, as Amazon hasn't released the list of products going on sale early next month.

As with every year, however, T3 will be covering a slew of Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) – including the upcoming Prime Early Access Sale. Head on over to our guide below to check out all of the news, updates, deals, and shopping tips you'll need to get the most out of Amazon's second Prime Day – the Prime Early Access Sale.

