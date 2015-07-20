Amazon to deliver groceries in the UK soon?

Not content withPrime Nowlaunching in the UK, the rumour is that Amazon is bringing its Amazon Fresh grocery shopping this side of the pond as well.

Amazon Fresh would go up against home delivery services from supermarkets including Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and more.

In the US, the service currently costs around £190 (USD $300) for delivery for the year, plus your grocery charges. There is a free 30 day trial, plus you also get Amazon Prime included - normally £79 (USD$99). Supermarkets here charge around £5 per time for home delivery, though this can fluctuate depending on the time slot you choose.

Amazon Fresh originally launched in the US in 2007 and given the popularity of home delivery in the UK we think it's surprising it hasn't already launched over here.

Via The Times