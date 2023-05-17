Amazon reveals new look Echo Show 5 devices for kids and grown ups

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon’s range of smart home devices is set to get even better with a refreshed design of the Echo Show 5 and the Echo Show 5 Kids, Amazon’s most popular smart display powered by Alexa.

As a home hub, the new Echo Show 5 looks to be a serious upgrade. Not only does Amazon promise it is 20% faster than its predecessor it looks to be bringing the noise with a completely new speaker with twice the bass. The microphone array has also been redesigned to help communication and calls sound clearer than ever.

The new look Echo Show 5 runs on an Amazon AZ2 processor and retains the matter integration introduced with the previous model. This means you can insert it into your existing smart home setup, whatever the brand. See, we can all just get along.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Little ones who use Alexa will be pleased to know that Amazon has also revealed the Echo Show 5 Kids. This space-patterned device is designed to give a bespoke and safe Alexa experience for children. It is full of kid-friendly features such as jokes and bedtime stories and can help (not cheat) kids with their homework as well as play clean edits of their favourite songs.

With parental approval, kids can even call approved friends on their devices and use Amazon Kids+ (1 years subscription included) to play educational games (including one Maths game featuring Carol Vordeman). With kids being… kids, Amazon will also provide a 2-year “worry-free guarantee”, replacing the device should it have an unfortunate accident.

While such services in the hands of children may sound dangerous, it’s nice to know Amazon has given parents a level of control to protect their little ones. Amazon has also today announced more Alexa-powered devices including the Echo Pop and Echo Auto.



The Echo Show 5 will cost £89.99 while the Echo Show 5 Kids will be £99.99.