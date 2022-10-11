Amazon deal: Razer Kraken gaming headset – save over 50% now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon has a great deal on a Razer Kraken wireless gaming headset that slashes more than 50% off the usual asking price, making it quite a tempting purchase.

The Razer Kraken wired gaming headset arrives with custom tuned 50mm Drivers, a unidirectional microphone, a 3.5mm cable with in-line controls and is cross-platform compatible. This means it is compatible with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch as well as Xbox Series X / S mobile devices with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Available in Classic Black and Mercury White, it can help bring a level of immersion that playing games via regular TV audio simply cannot compete with. No batteries are required, just plug and play.

Amazon has kicked off its Prime Early Access Sale by reducing the Razer Kraken headset by half. It's a great price for a great headset with this one available in Classic Black – don't miss out!

Additionally, the Razer Kraken headset is available in Mercury White and slightly cheaper than the Classic Black version with 53% knocked off the RRP. Well worth considering.

Why get the Razer Kraken headset today

Known for its superb comfort and terrific audio quality, the Razer Kraken offers decent quality and style without the need to break the bank. Launched at a cost of £79.99, this is practically a steal of a price and one unlikely to be beaten this year.

I can't imagine playing the likes of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice on Xbox or climbing through the mountains in Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation without a headset. You need to make sure it's a good one too and for this price, you can't go wrong.

