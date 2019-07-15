Amazon Prime Day Walmart Deal: No messing about with this Dyson vacuum deal

You can find thousands of deals for Amazon Prime Day and there are loads of real bargains to be found, even off Amazon. Walmart's Rollback deals are pretty good if you ask me.

For example, this Dyson DC33 Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum is now $125 off, making this cleaning machine even more desirable than it already was. Clean all type of floors, let it be carpets, tile, vinyl or even wood and maintain your home to the highest standards with this vacuum.

Pollen and dust won't escape the built-in lifetime HEPA filter, keeping not only your floors sparking but also the air clean. The Dyson DC33 comes with a combination tool that makes cleaning furniture, curtains and bedding easy as pie.

The Dyson DC33 uses Root Cyclone technology which is more hygienic than ordinary vacuums. Since convenience was one of the main guidelines when designing this vacuum, the dirt compartment can also be emptied with just a push of one button.

One of the top reviews on Walmart says "I should have never left Dyson" and that "The Dyson sucked the rug back to its true color". I think these statements speak for themselves!