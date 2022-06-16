Prime Day 2022 Tablet & Kindle deals: what to expect this year

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As the Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) date has been officially announced, we’re counting down the days until the 2-day sale. Officially confirmed to be taking place on Tuesday 12th - Wednesday 13th July, the Prime Day 2022 sale is a few weeks away and we’re getting ready to shop the biggest sales event of the year.

At T3, we’ve been reporting on Prime Day for years and we want to help our readers find the best deals and offers this year. With so many departments to choose from, we’re anticipating that the Prime Day sale is going to be stocked full of tech discounts, from TVs to laptops, headphones to tablets. One of our top 5 predictions for Prime Day (opens in new tab) is tablets, so if you’re on the lookout for a new tablet or e-reader, the Prime Day sale is the best place to look.

Shop all Tablets at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With the rise in hybrid working, tablets have become necessities for both work and play. The best tablets (opens in new tab) combine the ease and portability of a smartphone with the power and versatility of a laptop. Whether you’re an Apple, Amazon or Samsung fan, the Prime Day sale is sure to have some great bargains on popular tablets and Kindles.

In the run-up to Prime Day, we’re going to be helping our readers find the best prices on tablets and Kindles in the Prime Day sale, with our predictions, shopping tips and early deals.

What to expect from Prime Day Tablet deals 2022

(Image credit: Amazon)

We noticed in our Prime Day laptop deals (opens in new tab) post that 2-in-1 laptops have been extremely popular in the sales this year. Laptop-tablet hybrids have been extremely popular throughout the Easter, Memorial Day and bank holiday sales so we anticipate that it will be the same on Prime Day. Laptops are always a big part of Prime Day but we think tablets will be the main attraction this year, with huge discounts on devices and accessories like keyboards and covers to turn tablets into a laptop.

Our first prediction is that Amazon Fire tablets will be the most discounted this year. As Prime Day is an Amazon event, Amazon devices will most likely receive the biggest price cuts and we think Fire Tablets will be the bestsellers this year. In the Daily Deals (opens in new tab) section at Amazon, we can already see that refurbished Fire Kids, Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 8 have got up to 50% off which is some of the best Fire Tablet deals (opens in new tab) we’ve seen in a while.

Another Amazon tablet-like product we predict doing well this Prime Day are Kindles. Kindles are top e-readers with multiple devices, colours and capacities to choose from. As Amazon announced it will be turning off access to new books on old Kindles (opens in new tab), now is a good time to replace your old Kindle and treat yourself to cheap Kindle book deals (opens in new tab). The Kindle Paperwhite is a 5-star e-reader/tablet that will probably be the big seller this year– see our Kindle Paperwhite review (opens in new tab) for more. We also anticipate that Kindle Unlimited (opens in new tab) which is normally £7.99 / $9.99 a month could be discounted this Prime Day.

Other than Amazon tablets, we think Apple iPads could give Fire tablets a run for their money this year. Apple is hard to find discounts on and can be very low (5-15%) so we imagine iPads could sell out on Prime Day if they’re discounted. Another popular tablet manufacturer is Samsung. As the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (opens in new tab) launched earlier this year, we predict that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, A8, S6 and S7 models will have some of the biggest price drops. Finally for those who like to use tablets for work, we think Lenovo & Microsoft tablets will have some good price cuts too.

Early Prime Day Tablet deals

We’ve already found some great tablet deals that you can take advantage of before the Prime Day sale. These deals are available to Prime and non-Prime users but if you want to shop the Prime Day sale, remember to sign up or log in to your Prime account (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 2021 Apple iPad (9th Generation): was £319, now £309 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This iPad is the 2021 9th generation which is 10.2-inches and comes with WiFi connectivity and up to 256GB storage. Available in silver and space grey, this iPad runs on the A13 Bionic chip and has both front and back cameras, stereo speakers and touch ID. While this 3% off discount may be small, we hope it’ll get bigger by Prime Day!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: was £219, now £156 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

As we predicted, you can already find discounts on Samsung Galaxy tablets, like this £63 price cut on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. This Android tablet is super powerful with tons of apps and battery life. It’s a great device for work and play and has a split screen capability for smooth and seamless multitasking.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Tab M10: was £139.99, now £99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 29% off the Lenovo Tab M10 in this early Prime Day deal. This powerful tablet is a great device for families with dedicated user profiles, Kids mode and parental codes. The 10.1-inch screen is clear, immersive and the size is super thin and light for easy portability.

(opens in new tab) Fire HD 10 Tablet (Certified Refurbished): was £134.99, now £73.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fire Tablets will probably receive the biggest discounts and certified refurbished devices have already got up to 50% off. The Fire HD 10 has been professionally cleaned and fixed to like-new condition and has a 1 year warranty. It’s super fast, has up to 12 hours of battery life and unlimited access to Prime features like Alexa, Prime Video and Prime Reading.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Go 2: was £529, now £416.47 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is a tablet PC which comes with a 2-in-1 keyboard and stand so you can turn it into a tablet and laptop whenever you want. The 10.5-inch touchscreen is sleek, easy-to-use and its tablet capabilities are the most impressive part of the device. This purchase also comes with a free upgrade to Windows 11. Read our Microsoft Surface Go 2 review (opens in new tab) for more.

Buying Tips: How to buy a tablet on Prime Day

One of the biggest mistakes people make when shopping the Prime Day sale (opens in new tab) is getting overexcited by the price drops and wasting money on things they don’t need. To help you avoid doing this, we’ve put together some shopping tips on how to buy a tablet this Prime Day.

Think about what you’re going to use it for

First, it’s important to decide what you’re going to use it for. Tablets are extremely versatile, so they can be used to write, edit, stream, game and much more on multiple devices. Overall, Fire tablets and iPads are top all-round devices so if you want a tablet that covers everything, these are the ones you should consider. For work, look for a tablet from a brand that makes laptops and PCs, like Lenovo and Microsoft as they’ll be more suited to heavy computing tasks. If the tablet is going to be used by kids, you need some parental controls so a Fire Kids tablet is a good choice and if you want to read on your tablet, it might be worth considering a Kindle.

Consider size, features and accessories

Next, consider the size and features you want as this can have an effect on the price. Most tablets are around 9-10 inches so this is the standard size you should be looking for. Battery life and storage is also important and you should try and get at least up to 10 hours of battery and as much storage as possible. For connectivity, make sure you’re picking WiFi instead of cellular connectivity, as WiFi is almost always available and cellular can rack up your monthly data bills. Finally, accessories can make your tablet experience more seamless depending on what you’re using it for. If you want a tablet/laptop mix, consider a detachable keyboard and if you like to draw and edit, a compatible pen is also worth looking at. We imagine accessories will also be involved in the Prime Day sale so you can buy one for cheap alongside a tablet.

Shop certified refurbished

To save some extra money, shop certified refurbished tablets. Certified refurbished laptops and tablets are always well revived back to their original condition so you can trust what you’re getting when you buy one. They’re also much cheaper than the original retail prices and certified refurbished Fire tablets are already up to 50% off in the run-up to Prime Day.

When is Amazon Prime Day?